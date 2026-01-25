Team News: Everton vs. Leeds injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 20:00

Paying their first-ever visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Leeds United pit their wits against Everton on Monday night in the Premier League.

Both teams secured 1-0 wins in gameweek 22, as the Whites edged out Fulham while the Toffees upset Aston Villa, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Michael Keane (suspended)

Doubtful: Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Tim Iroegbunam (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Rohl; Ndiaye, Armstrong, McNeil; Barry

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (hamstring), Jaka Bijol (hamstring)

Doubtful: Anton Stach (adductor), Gabriel Gudmundsson (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Struijk, Rodon; Bogle, Stach, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin