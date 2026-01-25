Team News: Everton vs. Leeds injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

Premier League Gameweek 23
Paying their first-ever visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Leeds United pit their wits against Everton on Monday night in the Premier League.

Both teams secured 1-0 wins in gameweek 22, as the Whites edged out Fulham while the Toffees upset Aston Villa, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

EVERTON vs. LEEDS

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Michael Keane (suspended)

Doubtful: Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Tim Iroegbunam (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Rohl; Ndiaye, Armstrong, McNeil; Barry

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (hamstring), Jaka Bijol (hamstring)

Doubtful: Anton Stach (adductor), Gabriel Gudmundsson (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Struijk, Rodon; Bogle, Stach, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

