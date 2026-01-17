Leeds United 1-0 Fulham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lukas Nmecha goal earns crucial relegation win

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Jan 2026 17:19

Leeds United scored a stoppage-time winner against Fulham to win 1-0 at Elland Road on Saturday in the Premier League, significantly boosting their hopes of survival.

The first half was a dull affair, with the two teams only mustering one shot on target each, though the visitors did pick up three yellow cards in quick succession around the half-hour mark in the only noteworthy incidents.

Leeds had the first opportunity of the second half, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin sending an effort wide of the post before the hour mark after an excellent cross from Brenden Aaronsen.

It looked like the points would be shared, but Lukas Nmecha managed to strike into the back of the net in the first minute of stoppage time to give Leeds all three points.

The result leaves Leeds in 16th place with 25 points, whereas Fulham end the afternoon in 10th place with 31 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Every Second Media

Leeds' form at home has been excellent in recent weeks, and they will know that survival will be dependent on Elland Road continuing to be a fortress.

West Ham United's win against Tottenham Hotspur means the hosts are still seven points ahead of the 18th-placed Hammers after 22 matchweeks.

Daniel Farke's side are not yet safe, but fans can be forgiven if they started to look up the table rather than over their shoulders.

Fulham can have no complaints with the result given they offered very little in the final third, and they will be frustrated that they failed to close the gap on the division's European spots.

Marco Silva can still be pleased that his team's defeat was just their first in seven matches, though he will feel that more investment this winter could help the Cottagers make a charge for Europe.

LEEDS UNITED VS. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

27th min: Timothy Castagne (Fulham) yellow card

© Imago / Every Second Media

A few moments of madness from Fulham could impact the game later on, with Timothy Castagne, Sasa Lukic and Marco Silva all receiving yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

Will Fulham be forced to make changes?

56th min: Harry Wilson (Fulham) yellow card

Harry Wilson cynically fouls Gabriel Gudmundsson to prevent an attack from developing into anything more dangerous.

That could have been a red!

58th min: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United) shot

© Imago / Every Second Media

Brenden Aaronson charges down the right and whips a cross towards Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and the striker makes contact with the ball but puts it to the side of the right post.

That was a great chance!

90+1st min: Leeds United 1-0 Fulham (Lukas Nmecha)

© Imago / News Images

Ethan Ampadu swings in a cross from the right side of the box, and Lukas Nmecha stretches to meet the ball in the middle of the penalty area, directing an effort into the bottom-left corner.

The winning goal!

MAN OF THE MATCH - ETHAN AMPADU

© Imago / Every Second Media

Ethan Ampadu was excellent with and without the ball, playing the most passes into the final third of any player on the pitch (12) and winning six of his eight duels.

The Welshman also produced the winning assist, and his contribution rightly earns him the man of the match award.

LEEDS UNITED VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds United 47%-53% Fulham

Shots: Leeds United 14-8 Fulham

Shots on target: Leeds United 5-1 Fulham

Corners: Leeds United 7-3 Fulham

Fouls: Leeds United 6-11 Fulham

BEST STATS

FT: Leeds 1-0 Fulham



Lukas Nmecha wins the game in stoppage time. ⏱️#LEEFUL pic.twitter.com/2wNfN5kTjA — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 17, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Leeds will travel to Merseyside to face Everton in the Premier League on January 26, and they will then host Arsenal five days later.

Fulham will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion next Saturday, before travelling to play Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 1.