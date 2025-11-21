Leeds vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Leeds United and Aston Villa, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

The first of a Premier League double-header on Sunday afternoon, Leeds United and Aston Villa battle at Elland Road in a 2pm kickoff.

The Whites entered the international break in desperate need of a pick-me-up, having fallen to back-to-back away defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, conceding three goals each time.

However, Unai Emery's men recovered from their Liverpool setback with a 4-0 battering of Bournemouth in gameweek 11, surging into the top six of the Premier League table in the process.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 106

Leeds United wins: 32

Draws: 32

Aston Villa wins: 42

Both former English champions and big-hitters on the European stage, Leeds United and Aston Villa have met 106 times down the years, first crossing paths in a 1923-24 FA Cup tie which the Lions won 3-0.

That victory marked the first of 42 successes for the West Midlands outfit in this fixture, slightly more than the 32 that the Whites have managed, and an identical number of contests have ended in a share of the spoils.

Meetings in the 21st century have not always been commonplace due to the regular disparity in divisions, but Villa have had Leeds' number more often than not in the current decade, going unbeaten in their last five against the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds have not conquered the Villans since a 3-0 win behind closed doors at Villa Park in October 2020, when Patrick Bamford struck a sensational hat-trick, but the Whites have since lost three and drawn two against the Midlands side.

Prior to Leeds' last relegation in the 2022-23 season, Villa triumphed 2-1 on home soil courtesy of Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia's strikes, shortly after the two sides had played out a goalless stalemate at Elland Road.

Villa also prevailed 3-0 on Leeds' turf in March 2022 and claimed a 1-0 win at Elland Road in February 2021, meaning that the Whites have failed to score in each of their last three home games against the Lions.

If Daniel Farke's men also draw a blank on Sunday afternoon, it will mark the first time in Leeds' history where they have failed to score in four successive home league matches against a single opponent.

Leeds also have to go back to May 2003 for their last Premier League home victory against Aston Villa, and their last Elland Road success over the Lions in any competition came in the 2016-17 Championship season.

Outside of league football, Leeds and Aston Villa also contested the 1995-96 League Cup final, which was won 3-0 by the Lions at Wembley thanks to strikes from Savo Milosevic, Ian Taylor and Dwight Yorke.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 13, 2023: Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2022: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2022: Leeds United 0-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2022: Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 27, 2021: Leeds United 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2020: Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 28, 2019: Leeds United 1-1 Aston Villa (Championship)

Dec 23, 2018: Aston Villa 2-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 13, 2018: Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Dec 01, 2017: Leeds United 1-1 Aston Villa (Championship)

Dec 29, 2016: Aston Villa 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Dec 03, 2016: Leeds United 2-0 Aston Villa (Championship)

Feb 07, 2004: Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2003: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 11, 2003: Leeds United 3-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 06, 2002: Aston Villa 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2002: Aston Villa 0-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2001: Leeds United 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 24, 2001: Aston Villa 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2000: Leeds 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

