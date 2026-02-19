Leeds lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 18:18

Leeds United will have to cope without Noah Okafor for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Head coach Daniel Farke has confirmed that the forward is facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring strain, but on a positive note, Pascal Struijk, Anton Stach (both hip) and Daniel James (back) are all available to return.

Struijk could be ready to start in a back three alongside Joe Rodon and James Justin, which would see Jaka Bijol make way, while Karl Darlow will hope to return between the sticks at the expense of Lucas Perri.

Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaydon Bogle are the most likely pair to begin as wing-backs, with Ethan Ampadu starting again in centre-midfield alongside either Ilia Gruev, Sean Longstaff or Stach.

Brenden Aaronson is set to take the place of Okafor and could link up with either James or Willy Gnonto in the final third behind central striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Lukas Nmecha is another contender to start in attack; the German scored against Birmingham in the FA Cup fourth-round last weekend (a win for Leeds on penalties) and has contributed to three goals in his last two Premier League matches (two goals, one assist), averaging a goal every 115 minutes this term.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Gnonto, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

