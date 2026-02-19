Aston Villa lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 18:18

Aston Villa could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Villa Park.

Youri Tielemans (ankle), Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn (both knee) all remain sidelined, while goalkeeper Marco Bizot is suspended after being sent off in Villa’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Newcastle United last weekend.

Matty Cash has missed the last two games with a knee problem and will be assessed ahead of kickoff on Saturday, while January signing Alysson is doubtful with a knee issue of his own.

While Emiliano Martinez is set to start in goal, Lamare Bogarde could continue at right-back if Cash is not fit to return, joining Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Ian Maatsen in a four-man defence.

Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz are the most likely duo to link arms in centre-midfield, while Morgan Rogers is set to move into a central role after operating out on the right in the loss to Newcastle – Rogers scored both goals in Villa’s 2-1 win over Leeds in November.

Emiliano Buendia and Jadon Sancho could both be recalled at the expense of Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey to begin on the flanks, while Ollie Watkins is set to take the place of Tammy Abraham and lead the line.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

