Aston Villa 0-1 Everton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Emi Martinez error sees Arsenal extend Premier League lead

Aston Villa's 1-0 defeat against Everton saw them fall further behind in the race for the Premier League title.

The hosts suffered a major blow early in the first half when John McGinn was forced off the pitch due to injury, with Evann Guessand brought on as his replacement.

Everton were unfortunate when Jake O'Brien's goal after the half-hour mark was ruled out due to an offside offence from Harrison Armstrong, who was adjudged to have interfered with play.

The Toffees managed to open the scoring less than 15 minutes into the second half, when Thierno Barry opportunistically pounced on a weak parry from Emiliano Martinez.

Everton held on to win, and the result leaves them in 10th place with 32 points, whereas Villa stay third with 43 points, seven fewer than first-placed Arsenal.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Aston Villa's season will not be defined by whether they manage to catch Arsenal, but the gap could have been just four points had they managed to claim victory on Sunday.

A seven-point gap to first place is not insurmountable, but Villa cannot afford to drop many more points.

Unai Emery's side have been over-performing many of their attacking metrics, and if the club have serious ambitions of challenging for the Premier League title, bringing in reinforcements this winter should be seen as a priority.

David Moyes was dealing with numerous absences throughout his Everton squad, so there was little expectation ahead of Sunday's clash.

The Toffees are only four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see how high the Merseysiders can climb once star players return to the XI.

ASTON VILLA VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

15th min: John McGinn (Aston Villa) injury

McGinn goes down with apparent pain in his knee, and after some treatment Guessand comes on as his replacement.

Not a good sign for the Scotsman.

34th min: Jake O'Brien (Everton) goal ruled out

O'Brien nods home James Garner's cross, but the goal is ruled out by the on-pitch officials for offside, and a VAR review confirms the original decision.

Was Armstrong really interfering with play?

Thierno Barry goal vs. Aston Villa (59th min, Aston Villa 0-1 Everton)

WHAT. A. FINISH. ?



Dwight McNeil curls an effort from outside the box towards the left corner, and goalkeeper Martinez parries the ball directly into the path of striker Barry, who lifts the ball over the shot-stopper to give Everton the lead.

An awful error from Martinez!

MAN OF THE MATCH - JAMES GARNER

James Garner continues to show why Everton are desperate to agree new terms on his contract, with the midfielder influencing the game against Villa at both ends of the pitch.

No other player made more defensive contributions that the Englishman (29), and no other Everton player made more passes (43), with his composed display crucial to the Toffees' win.

ASTON VILLA VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Aston Villa 63%-37% Everton

Shots: Aston Villa 18-9 Everton

Shots on target: Aston Villa 5-3 Everton

Corners: Aston Villa 6-4 Everton

Fouls: Aston Villa 15-13 Everton

BEST STATS

Everton are the first away side to win at Villa Park since Crystal Palace in August, ending Aston Villa's 11 game winning home run.



WHAT NEXT?

Aston Villa face a difficult away trip against Fenerbahce on Thursday in the Europa League, before playing Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Everton have to wait until January 26 to take on Leeds United in the league, and they will then battle Brighton & Hove Albion five days later.