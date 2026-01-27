Tottenham transfer news: European giants target Spurs forward Kolo Muani?

By Axel Clody | 27 Jan 2026 09:53 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 11:27

While Randal Kolo Muani is on loan this season from Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus are ready to try their luck again with the French striker.

Last season, Kolo Muani rediscovered his form on loan at Juventus. He expected and said he was ready to settle permanently in Turin, but PSG and the Italian club never reached an agreement. The French forward was subsequently loaned out at the very end of the summer window to Tottenham on a straight loan with no option to buy.

This spell in London has not gone well for the 27-year-old. Indeed, he has scored in just one match this season... against Paris at the Parc des Princes. The former Nantes man bagged a brace that night. As such, he has not found the net since November 26.

Juventus want to sign Randal Kolo Muani again

© Imago

A difficult patch that has alerted Juventus. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Serie A giants have enquired about Randal Kolo Muani's situation in recent days.

However, the Italian journalist insists that Tottenham are not opening the door to a departure for the French international and that PSG remain unhappy following the failed transfer last summer.

As such, this deal is not necessarily on track for Juventus, who have already suffered setbacks in their pursuit of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Youssef En-Nesyri in their search for a striker this winter.

For his part, Gianluca Di Marzio is less pessimistic. According to him, the Old Lady will indeed attempt to sign RKM again.

Tottenham ready to let Randal Kolo Muani go?

© Imago / Focus Images

The Old Lady have "received signals indicating his possible departure from Tottenham, especially if Spurs do not qualify among the top eight in the Champions League," writes the Italian.

The London club are seventh in the Champions League league phase ahead of Wednesday's final matchday.

Should Tottenham open the door, Juventus would then need to make contact with PSG and Kolo Muani, who pushed to stay in Turin last summer.

Di Marzio concludes: "Negotiations therefore remain complicated, but the Bianconeri intend to try. Kolo Muani is also a profile that Luciano Spalletti really likes."