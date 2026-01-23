Transfer news and rumours: Leeds bid 'rejected' for 25y/o attacker, Forest confirm new signing, Flamengo 'hold' Paqueta talks

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Jan 2026 21:50 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 21:59

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly rejected a bid from Leeds United for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that the Whites have made the first bid to sign the 25-year-old this month, as they look to bolster their forward line.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in terrific form, but Daniel Farke wants more quality upfront, and they have cash to spend in the winter market.

According to a report from TEAMTalk, Leeds submitted an offer worth £30m plus add-ons, but it was still not enough to match Wolves' £40m valuation of the player.

Crystal Palace, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are all chasing the Norway international, who scored 14 goals last season, and Wolves are reluctant to lower their asking price.

Wolves are on a five-match unbeaten run, and despite relegation appearing inevitable, they are pretty relaxed about Larsen's situation.

Nottingham Forest unveil Lorenzo Lucca signing

Staying in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have unveiled Lorenzo Lucca as their first signing of the January window.

Forest have struggled badly in the 2025-26 campaign, and are 17th in the Premier League table with 22 points, five points above the drop zone.

Lucca joins Forest initially on loan from Napoli, and the Reds will have an option to sign him permanently next summer for around £34.8m.

“Lorenzo is a player who adds specific qualities to our team, and we are really pleased he has joined us," said Edu Gaspar, global head of football at the City Ground.

"Having played at the top level in different countries, he arrives with a good blend of experience and scope to continue developing as a player.

“Everyone at the club welcomes Lorenzo, and we are all looking forward to seeing the impact he can have for the rest of the season.”

The 25-year-old forward has made four starts in the Serie A this season, and a further 12 appearances have come from the bench, scoring one goal.

West Ham at a crossroads with Lucas Paqueta

The Hammers are reportedly in talks with Flamengo over reaching an agreement for Lucas Paqueta in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian is understood to have expressed his desire to leave the London Stadium this month and wants to return to Flamengo, where he began his career.

Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that the 28-year-old midfielder will not be available against Sunderland, as he seeks a move away from West Ham.

According to Sky Sports News, Flamengo have proposed a bid in the region of £35m plus £5m in add-ons for the midfielder, but it is short of West Ham's valuation.

Deeply affected by the well-documented spot-fixing allegations, Paqueta wants to return to Brazil and is determined to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup squad.

Paqueta has scored four goals this season, and West Ham are reportedly reluctant to lose him, especially at a time when they are struggling to avoid relegation.