Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats miss out on goalkeeper target to Bayer Leverkusen

By Carter White | 27 Jan 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 11:27

Sunderland have missed out on the signing of goalkeeper Jonas Omlin to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Black Cats' hopes of finishing inside the European spots took a serious hit over the weekend, when they lost at West Ham United.

Fighting relegation, the Hammers have now won back-to-back matches to close the gap on the likes of Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Regis Le Bris's men were expected to be battling in the bottom three this season but have exceeded all pre-season predictions at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats invested heavily over the summer on a host of top-flight proven stars, including Granit Xhaka and Nordi Mukiele.

? #Bayer04 hat den Schweizer Torhüter Jonas Omlin von @borussia Mönchengladbach auf Leihbasis verpflichtet.



Schön, dass du da bist, Jonas! ? pic.twitter.com/AIJ5IMrWJl — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) January 27, 2026

Sunderland miss out on goalkeeper to Leverkusen

It was reported that Sunderland were interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Omlin for the rest of 2025-26.

However, the Black Cats have officially missed out on the 32-year-old, who has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the BayArena club do not have a purchase option for Omlin in the summer.

The veteran shot-stopper played 12 Bundesliga matches for Monchengladbach during the first half of the season, keeping a single clean sheet.

With first-choice Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken sidelined because of a knee injury, Omlin will compete against Janis Blaswich for the spot in between the sticks until March.

Sunderland's goalkeeping options

Despite missing out on the capture of Omlin, Sunderland are still well-stocked in the goalkeeping department.

However, the Black Cats' failure to sign their Bundesliga target is likely to impact the immediate future of Anthony Patterson.

The 25-year-old is in search of regular game time amid interest from Championship clubs, although he might now be forced to stay and play second fiddle to Robin Roefs for the rest of 2025-26.