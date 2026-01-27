Burnley transfer news: Clarets attacker 'unlikely to depart' this month despite Monaco enquiry

By Carter White | 27 Jan 2026 10:35 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 11:30

Burnley attacker Loum Tchaouna is reportedly set to remain at Turf Moor past the conclusion of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old was an unused substitute for the Clarets on the weekend, when they shared the spoils with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Leading 2-1 heading into the final moments, it appeared as if Burnley were on course for a much-needed maximum before Cristian Romero fired in an equaliser.

As a result, Scott Parker's troops are still embroiled in the relegation dogfight as they aim to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Burnley will conclude the next round of Premier League action with a trip to high-flying Sunderland on February 2.

Tchaouna 'unlikely' to leave Burnley

According to the Burnley Express, Burnley are set to retain the services of Tchaouna for the remainder of the campaign at least.

Reports in France have suggested that Ligue 1 side Monaco are interested in securing the talents of the 22-year-old.

It is claimed that the French club have enquired for Tchaouna, who signed for the Turf Moor side from Lazio for £12m in July 2025.

Monaco are supposedly in the market for attacking reinforcements after Takumi Minamino sustained a serious knee injury in December.

Despite seeing his game time limited in recent weeks, Tchaouna is set to remain and fight for minutes in Lancashire.

One for the future

Showing glimpses of special talent this season, Tchaouna is a player who could blossom into a consistent star for Burnley in the future.

Given his pedigree at Lazio in Italy, you would imagine that he would set the Championship alight next term should the Clarets fail to avoid the dreaded drop.

Tchaouna's only start of 2026 to date arrived against second-tier Millwall in the FA Cup, with the Frenchman finding the net in a 5-1 battering of the Lions.