Burnley 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Thomas Frank sweats despite Cristian Romero equaliser

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Jan 2026 17:15

Tottenham Hotspur rescued a point against Burnley when they drew 2-2 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs dominated the opening stages in terms of possession, but they only managed to break the dealock seven minutes from half time, when Micky van de Ven blasted the ball home after a drop down from a corner.

However, the visitors went into the interval level with their hosts after Axel Tuanzebe converted Kyle Walker's cross.

The Clarets had to withstand pressure in the second half, but they took a late lead, when Lyle Foster converted from the middle of the box after seeing his initial effort blocked.

Spurs were destined for defeat before Cristian Romero headed home an equaliser in the 90th minute, though the result left them in 13th place with 28 points.

Burnley ended the afternoon in 19th place with 15 points, seven fewer than 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / PPAUK

The Premier League has increasingly become a division ruled by set pieces, and the first half of Burnley's clash with Tottenham emphasised the importance of dead-ball situations.

Thomas Frank had earned a positive win against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, but much of the good faith amongst supporters will have vanished following his team's draw on Saturday.

Tottenham were once again blunt in attack, relying on their centre-backs to bail them out, and the Dane's approach to the final third continues to be concerning.

Considering Spurs could be 11 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool by the end of Saturday, the club may soon make a decision regarding Frank's position in the dugout.

Burnley's hopes of survival were slim prior to their clash against Spurs, and their failure to claim three points despite leading late on will have further damaged their chances.

Scott Parker's side look destined for relegation, and while he helped the Clarets earn promotion from the Championship last term, perhaps Burnley will look to make a change at the end of the season.

BURNLEY VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

38th min: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Micky van de Ven)

© Imago / Sportimage

Tottenham play a corner short from the right before eventually swinging it towards the back post, and Burnley only manage to clear the ball to Micky van de Ven on the penalty spot, where the defender blasts his shot into the bottom-right corner.

A great strike!

45+1st min: Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Axel Tuanzebe)

© Imago / PPAUK

Burnley prepare a throw in as they would corner, and a short throw finds its way back to Kyle Walker, who whips in a curled cross from the right to Axel Tuanzebe, and he races ahead of Tottenham's defence to place the ball low into the right of the net.

Burnley are level!

76th min: Burnley 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Lyle Foster)

© Imago / Action Plus

Van De Ven lunges to challenge Jaidon Anthony but overcommits and allows the winger to cut inside on the edge of the box, and the forward passes to Lyle Foster, who needs two attempts to find the back of the net from a central area.

Burnley ahead!

90th min: Burnley 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Cristian Romero)

© Imago / Sportimage

Wilson Odobert whips in a cross from the right, and Cristian Romero head the ball into the middle of the goal past Martin Dubravka.

Spurs find an equaliser!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MAXIME ESTEVE

© Imago

Maxime Esteve was key for Burnley, with the centre-back winning nine of his 10 duels, including six of his six ground duels.

The defender also made the most clearances of any player on the pitch, and though he did not end up on the winning side, he was still excellent from an individual perspective.

BURNLEY VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 37%-63% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: Burnley 9-18 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: Burnley 4-11 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: Burnley 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: Burnley 8-9 Tottenham Hotspur

BEST STATS

Micky van de Ven has scored more goals (4) than any other defender in the Premier League so far this season. ⚽️#BURTOT pic.twitter.com/3H30c8Nx3u — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 24, 2026

FT: Burnley 2-2 Tottenham



Cristian Romero rescues a late point for Spurs. ?#BURTOT pic.twitter.com/sG9FYtlPE9 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 24, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Burnley will travel to play Sunderland in the Premier League on February 2, before hosting West Ham United on February 7.

Tottenham Hotspur play Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday in their final game in the Champions League's league phase, with the Londoners then set to host Manchester City on February 1 in the Premier League.