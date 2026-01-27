Premier League Team of the Week: Estevao Willian, Harry Maguire, Dominik Szoboszlai

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jan 2026 08:26 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 08:26

There was yet another twist in the Premier League title tale in gameweek 23, where leaders Arsenal suffered their first home defeat of the season in astounding circumstances, going down 3-2 to Michael Carrick's Manchester United.

The Gunners once again slipped up after their rivals for glory had gone before them, and both Manchester City and Aston Villa are just four points worse off thanks to 2-0 wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United respectively.

Chelsea also reignited their Champions League charge with a 3-1 triumph over regressing London rivals Crystal Palace, but a top-five spot is out of Liverpool's hands after their gut-wrenching 3-2 reverse to Bournemouth.

It could be worse for Reds fans; they could be Tottenham Hotspur, whose supporters are now vociferously calling for Thomas Frank's sacking after a dismal 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley.

Back in the top half, Fulham enhanced their European credentials with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, but Brentford's continental hopes suffered a blow in a surprise 2-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees remain five points clear of West Ham United after the Irons' 3-1 success over Sunderland, but one worse off than Leeds United, who settled for a 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for the latest round of fixtures.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Rightly labelled the man of the match by Frank after Burnley's draw with Spurs, Martin Dubravka rolled back the years with a tremendous nine saves against the Europa League winners, six of which came from shots inside the box.

However, there was nothing Dubravka could do about Cristian Romero's equalising header at Turf Moor, where the World Cup winner - who also won all six of his ground duels on the day - once again bailed his under-performing teammates out.

Sticking with centre-backs who registered a 100% duel success rate, the indomitable Harry Maguire won all of his battles on the ground and in the air during Man Utd's statement win over Arsenal, as well as making nine clearances to thwart the largely toothless league leaders.

Performing with an added incentive amid transfer links with Barcelona and Juventus, Marcos Senesi delivered the pinpoint ball over the top that led to Evanilson's goal against Liverpool, as well as racking up 13 defensive contributions in an unforgettable victory.

Right midfield: Estevao Willian (Chelsea)

Estevao with a moment of beauty for Chelsea! ? pic.twitter.com/HRyyX9U6zn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Re-writing the history books yet again, Estevao Willian's clinical finish and assist for Joao Pedro against Palace saw the 18-year-old become the youngest Brazilian to score and set up a goal in a Premier League game, and the second-youngest Chelsea player to do so.

Central midfield: Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Leeds' Anton Stach was an honourable mention, but for his role in the chaotic victory over Liverpool - teeing up Evanilson, drawing three fouls and winning four of his five ground duels - Alex Scott forces his way in.

Central midfield: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Dominik Szoboszlai with an impeccable free-kick! ? pic.twitter.com/UBno39i9OI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 24, 2026

One of the few Liverpool players who can hold his head up high this season, Dominik Szoboszlai was the catalyst behind the Reds' ultimately unsuccessful fightback at the Vitality, picking out Virgil van Dijk for the visitors' first before a trademark ferocious finish from outside the box.

Central midfield: Mateus Fernandes (West Ham)

That is outstanding ?



Mateus Fernandes fires home West Ham's third goal before half-time ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Ibe16CJu5K — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 24, 2026

Szoboszlai's strike was one of several stunners in gameweek 23, when Mateus Fernandes sparked the long-range rush with a world-class effort against Sunderland, whom he also rattled the woodwork against with another thunderbolt while winning all seven of his ground duels.

Left midfield: James Justin (Leeds)

Swapping sides just as he can do in real life, Leeds' James Justin took his finish against Everton with aplomb - one of five shots he fired on the day - and the full-back also won five of his six ground battles at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Another day, another West Ham record for Jarrod Bowen, whose cross for Crysencio Summerville and pinpoint penalty against Sunderland means that the Englishman now boasts the most Premier League goal involvements for the Irons with an unrivalled 102.

Home is where the heart is for Man City's Omar Marmoush, who has scored all eight of his Premier League goals at the Etihad after his instinctive volley against Wolves, whom he was unlucky not to bag a brace against when a second strike crashed against the frame of the goal.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

© Sports Mole

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (3-5-2): Dubravka; Romero, Maguire, Senesi; Estevao, Scott, Fernandes, Szoboszlai, Justin; Bowen, Marmoush