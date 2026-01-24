Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Amine Adli ends Arne Slot's unbeaten run

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 20:59

Amine Adli's astonishing 95th-minute winner propelled Bournemouth to an incredible 3-2 Premier League win over Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium.

Arne Slot's men appeared to have left their shooting boots in Marseille during the first half, as early possession dominance and a wave of promising openings amounted to nothing for the reigning champions, who were soon taught a harsh lesson.

A disastrous 10-minute period for the visitors saw Evanilson and Alex Jimenez fire the hosts into a two-goal lead, the pair scoring either side of an injury to Joe Gomez, who hurt himself in the process of trying to stop the former.

Liverpool inexplicably failed to send on Gomez's replacement - Wataru Endo - before Jimenez's strike, but captain Virgil van Dijk atoned for his error for Evanilson's goal by pulling a goal back just before the break.

The Reds' unrelenting second-half efforts finally paid dividends late on, when another terrific Dominik Szoboszlai strike got Arne Slot's side back on level terms, but there would be one final twist to the tale as Adli bundled home the winner with the last kick of the game.

While Liverpool remain fourth in the Premier League table, they are just one point clear of Manchester United having played a game more, whereas Bournemouth have risen to 13th and are 10 points above the relegation zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

I mean... Amine.

This was not a defeat coupled with a pitiful performance from Liverpool, who were on top for the vast majority of the contest but lacked the clinical edge that could have changed the course of the match.

Seven minutes of madness ended up proving fatal for Liverpool, who did not cover themselves in glory for either of Bournemouth's first two goals, and the inquest into the Endo substitution debacle should begin ASAP.

Szoboszlai and Rio Ngumoha - potentially Liverpool fans' two favourites right now - did all they could to claw the Reds back into the game, but when that final long throw came in, Slot's depleted rearguard was at sixes and sevens when it mattered most.

The wait for a first Premier League win of 2026 goes on for the holders, who have also lost their 13-game unbeaten run in all tournaments, and fans will no doubt ramp up their demands for new defenders before the January window shuts.

As the Reds worry for their top-four chances, the Cherries have now built up a double-figure buffer over the relegation zone and should finally be looking upwards again.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

Evanilson goal vs. Liverpool (26th min, Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool)

Liverpool learn the hard way what happens when you fail to take your chances!

Marcos Senesi plays a trademark long ball over the top, which Van Dijk fails to cut out, and Alex Scott just about manages to keep the ball in play.

The midfielder cuts back for Evanilson, who rushes onto the pass and lashes in a low strike from just inside the six-yard box!

Alex Jimenez goal vs. Liverpool (33rd min, Bournemouth 2-0 Liverpool)

Bournemouth's defenders are ripping the Liverpool defence apart!

Hill takes a leaf out of Senesi's book, playing a perfectly-weighted through ball into auxiliary winger Jimenez, who shrugs off Milos Kerkez and fires low into the net through Alisson Becker's legs.

The youngster looks offside at a first glance, but the goal is given - it was very, very tight.

Virgil van Dijk goal vs. Bournemouth (45+1 min, Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool)

Liverpool's only available centre-back gives the holders a lifeline!

The visitors finally get a corner right, as Szoboszlai's delivery to the near post is met by Van Dijk, who shoulders the ball into the far side of the net with his back to goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai goal vs. Bournemouth (80th min, Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool)

Liverpool's player of the season does it again!

The effervescent Ngumoha wins a free kick in a promising position, from which Mohamed Salah backheels the ball into Szoboszlai's path.

The Hungarian does what he does best from outside the penalty area - rifle a powerful strike into the bottom corner to get the Reds back on terms!

Amine Adli goal vs. Liverpool (90+5 min, Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool)

WOW. WOW. WOW.



No-one is too sure what happened but it does not matter - Bournemouth have won it!

Hill's trademark long throw causes chaos in the Reds box - the ball bounces onto the post, Alisson and others - and Adli ultimately find the far side of the net from a tight angle!

MAN OF THE MATCH - DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

Quite often the one Liverpool player who can hold his head high, Szoboszlai strengthened his case for the club's player of the season prize tonight - if it was not already a foregone conclusion.

The Hungarian delivered a powerful corner for Van Dijk - one of three chances he created on the night - before an even more venomous equaliser, but it was all in vain.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 33%-67% Liverpool

Shots: Bournemouth 12-14 Liverpool

Shots on target: Bournemouth 5-4 Liverpool

Corners: Bournemouth 3-11 Liverpool

Fouls: Bournemouth 7-7 Liverpool

BEST STATS

3 - Liverpool conceded a 90th-minute winning goal for the third time in the Premier League this season – their most ever in a single campaign in the competition. Heartache. pic.twitter.com/kMYgFpOZXy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 24, 2026

Bournemouth have scored more goals in the first 33 minutes against Liverpool (2), than they managed in their previous six Premier League home games against the Reds combined (1). ?#BOULIV pic.twitter.com/l85H3hi4be — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 24, 2026

Evanilson has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games, as many goals as he netted in his previous 24 matches in the competition. ?#BOULIV pic.twitter.com/lYGgqaB7Bk — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 24, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool endeavour to seal their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League when they welcome Qarabag to Anfield in Wednesday's league-phase finale.

The Reds then host Newcastle United in a fascinating Premier League scrap just three days later, the same afternoon that Bournemouth meet basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.