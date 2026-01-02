Championship January transfers: Confirmed deals and net spend for 2026 winter window

By Barney Corkhill | 02 Jan 2026 12:30

The 2025-26 Championship season is now past the halfway stage, and January provides an opportunity for every club to refine their squad ahead of the closing months of the campaign.

Whether teams are battling against relegation or chasing the lucrative promotion to the Premier League, all of them will be on the lookout for opportunities to strengthen.

Here, Sports Mole provides a club-by-club round-up of every Championship team's done deals and net spend.

How much have Championship clubs spent in January 2026?

Total Championship spend January 2026: £0m

Total Championship income January 2026: £0m

Total Championship net spend January 2026: £0m

Birmingham City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Birmingham City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

Dion Sanderson (CB | undisclosed to Derby)

Birmingham City net spend: January 2026

Birmingham City total spend January 2026: £0m

Birmingham City total income January 2026: £0m

Birmingham City net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Birmingham City's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Birmingham City transfer rumours by clicking here

Blackburn confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Jack Barrett (GK | End of loan from Tranmere Rovers)

Blackburn confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Blackburn net spend: January 2026

Blackburn total spend January 2026: £0m

Blackburn total income January 2026: £0m

Blackburn net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Blackburn's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Blackburn transfer rumours by clicking here

Bristol City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Bristol City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Bristol City net spend: January 2026

Bristol City total spend January 2026: £0m

Bristol City total income January 2026: £0m

Bristol City net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Bristol City's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Bristol City transfer rumours by clicking here

Charlton Athletic confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Charlton Athletic confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Charlton Athletic net spend: January 2026

Charlton Athletic total spend January 2026: £0m

Charlton Athletic total income January 2026: £0m

Charlton Athletic net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Charlton's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Charlton Athletic transfer rumours by clicking here

Coventry City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Coventry City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Coventry City net spend: January 2026

Coventry City total spend January 2026: £0m

Coventry City total income January 2026: £0m

Coventry City net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Coventry's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Coventry City transfer rumours by clicking here

Derby County confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Dion Sanderson (undisclosed from Birmingham City)

Derby County confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Derby County net spend: January 2026

Derby County total spend January 2026: £0m

Derby County total income January 2026: £0m

Derby County net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Derby's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Derby County transfer rumours by clicking here

Hull City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Hull City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Hull City net spend: January 2026

Hull City total spend January 2026: £0m

Hull City total income January 2026: £0m

Hull City net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Hull City's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Hull City transfer rumours by clicking here

Ipswich confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Ipswich confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Ipswich net spend: January 2026

Ipswich total spend January 2026: £0m

Ipswich total income January 2026: £0m

Ipswich net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Ipswich's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Ipswich Town transfer rumours by clicking here

Leicester City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Leicester City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Leicester City net spend: January 2026

Leicester City total spend January 2026: £0m

Leicester City total income January 2026: £0m

Leicester City net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Leicester City's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Leicester City transfer rumours by clicking here

Middlesbrough confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Lukas Engel (FC Cincinnati) - end of loan

Adilson Malanda (Charlotte FC) - end of loan

Middlesbrough confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Middlesbrough net spend: January 2026

Middlesbrough total spend January 2026: £0m

Middlesbrough total income January 2026: £0m

Middlesbrough net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Middlesbrough's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Middlesbrough transfer rumours by clicking here

Millwall confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Millwall confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Millwall net spend: January 2026

Millwall total spend January 2026: £0m

Millwall total income January 2026: £0m

Millwall net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Millwall's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Millwall transfer rumours by clicking here

Norwich City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Vicente Reyes (GK | End of loan from Peterborough United)

Daniel Barden (GK | End of loan from Dagenham & Redbridge)

Norwich City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Norwich City net spend: January 2026

Norwich City total spend January 2026: £0m

Norwich City total income January 2026: £0m

Norwich City net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Norwich City's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Norwich City transfer rumours by clicking here

Oxford confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Oxford confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Oxford net spend: January 2026

Oxford total spend January 2026: £0m

Oxford total income January 2026: £0m

Oxford net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Oxford United's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Oxford United transfer rumours by clicking here

Portsmouth confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Portsmouth confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Portsmouth net spend: January 2026

Portsmouth total spend January 2026: £0m

Portsmouth total income January 2026: £0m

Portsmouth net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Portsmouth's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Portsmouth transfer rumours by clicking here

Preston confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Preston confirmed transfers out: January 2026

Harrison Armstrong (CM | recalled by Everton)

Preston net spend: January 2026

Preston total spend January 2026: £0m

Preston total income January 2026: £0m

Preston net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Preston's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Preston transfer rumours by clicking here

QPR confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Elijah Dixon-Bonner (CM | Loan return from Morecambe)

QPR confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

QPR net spend: January 2026

QPR total spend January 2026: £0m

QPR total income January 2026: £0m

QPR net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of QPR's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest QPR transfer rumours by clicking here

Sheffield United confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sheffield United confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sheffield United net spend: January 2026

Sheffield United total spend January 2026: £0m

Sheffield United total income January 2026: £0m

Sheffield United net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Sheffield Utd's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Sheffield Utd transfer rumours by clicking here

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed transfers out: January 2026

Ethan Horvath (GK | End of loan from Cardiff City)

Sheffield Wednesday net spend: January 2026

Sheffield Wednesday total spend January 2026: £0m

Sheffield Wednesday total income January 2026: £0m

Sheffield Wednesday net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Sheffield Wednesday's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours by clicking here

Southampton confirmed transfers in: January 2026

James Bree (RB | End of loan from Charlton Athletic)

Southampton confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Southampton net spend: January 2026

Southampton total spend January 2026: £0m

Southampton total income January 2026: £0m

Southampton net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Southampton's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Southampton transfer rumours by clicking here

Stoke City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Stoke City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Stoke City net spend: January 2026

Stoke City total spend January 2026: £0m

Stoke City total income January 2026: £0m

Stoke City net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Stoke City's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Stoke transfer rumours by clicking here

Swansea confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Ben Lloyd (AM | End of loan from Newport County)

Swansea confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Swansea net spend: January 2026

Swansea total spend January 2026: £0m

Swansea total income January 2026: £0m

Swansea net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Swansea City's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Swansea transfer rumours by clicking here

Watford confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Watford confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Watford net spend: January 2026

Watford total spend January 2026: £0m

Watford total income January 2026: £0m

Watford net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Watford's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Watford transfer rumours by clicking here

West Bromwich Albion confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

West Bromwich Albion confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

West Bromwich Albion net spend: January 2026

West Bromwich Albion total spend January 2026: £0m

West Bromwich Albion total income January 2026: £0m

West Bromwich Albion net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of West Brom's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the West Brom's transfer rumours by clicking here

Wrexham confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Callum Edwards (RW | End of loan from Southport)

Wrexham confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Wrexham net spend: January 2026

Wrexham total spend January 2026: £0m

Wrexham total income January 2026: £0m

Wrexham net spend January 2026: £0m

Keep up to date with all of Wrexham's confirmed deals with our dedicated club page

You can find a complete list of the latest Wrexham transfer rumours by clicking here