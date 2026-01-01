Wrexham January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Marti Cifuentes's side in 2026 winter window

By Adepoju Marvellous | 01 Jan 2026 08:20

Back in the Championship off the back of a disastrous 2024-25 Premier League campaign, Leicester City have also underwhelmed on their return to the second tier of English football.

However, the Foxes remain within touching distance of the teams vying for a promotion playoff spot, and some smart business during the upcoming winter window could see them back on their way to the top flight come the end of the season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leicester City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Leicester City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Leicester City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Leicester City net spend: January 2026

Leicester City total spend January 2026: £0m

Leicester City total income January 2026: £0m

Leicester City net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Leicester City transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Michail Antonio (Free agent)

Josh Murphy (Portsmouth)

Dan Neil (Sunderland)

Out

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Bournemouth)

Caleb Okoli (Cremonese)

Julian Carranza (Necaxa)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.