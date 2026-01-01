Blackburn Rovers January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Valerien Ismael's side in 2026 winter window

By Matthew Cooper | 01 Jan 2026 07:45

Blackburn Rovers just missed out on a spot in the playoffs last season and they ended up losing a number of experienced names over the summer, with the likes of Dominic Hyam, Lewis Travis and Callum Brittain all joining rival Championship clubs.

They also made several new signings, but things have not gone to plan so far this season and manager Valerien Ismael is keen to add some new faces in January.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Blackburn's confirmed moves during the 2026 January transfer window and also takes a look at their net spend and transfer rumours.

Blackburn confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Blackburn confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Blackburn net spend: January 2026

Blackburn total spend January 2026: £0m

Blackburn total income January 2026: £0m

Blackburn net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Blackburn transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Ryan Hardie (Wrexham)

Reyes Cleary (Barnsley)

Ben Gibson (Stoke)

Out

Igor Tyjon (Arsenal)

Makhtar Gueye

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.