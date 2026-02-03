Man City injury news: Latest Rayan Cherki, Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku update from Pep Guardiola before Newcastle EFL Cup clash

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Feb 2026 13:15 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 13:20

Pep Guardiola has provided a brief update on the fitness of his Manchester City squad ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens boast a two-goal first-leg advantage after beating the Magpies 2-0 at St James’ Park three weeks ago, courtesy of strikes from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki.

Cherki was also on the scoresheet in City’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, before coming off in the second half with a knock.

The playmaker sustained a knock to his leg during the first half after scoring the opening goal, but he played on after receiving treatment and was later replaced by Tijjani Reijnders in the 69th minute.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday before Man City’s first-team training session, Guardiola said: “[Cherki has] a knock and we will see today how he feels.”

Guardiola has also confirmed that Ruben Dias “started training” on Monday after missing the last eight games in all competitions with a hamstring injury, but it remains unclear as to whether he will be available for Wednesday.

The expectation is that Dias will not be involved against Newcastle and may instead target a return to the matchday squad on Sunday when the Citizens travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Doku remains sidelined, Guehi ineligible to face Newcastle

Meanwhile, Guardiola has also revealed that Jeremy Doku is “not yet” ready to return after suffering a calf injury in City’s 2-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray last week.

Doku may return at some stage this month, but for now, he is joined in the treatment room by Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) and Savinho (unspecified).

Another Man City player unavailable for selection is January signing Marc Guehi, who is ineligible to face Newcastle after he was signed for £20m from Crystal Palace after the Citizens’ first-leg win over Newcastle.

Guardiola refused to comment on whether Max Alleyne would take Guehi’s place in defence, while Nathan Ake is another centre-back option who could earn a recall and start alongside Abdukodir Khusanov.

Guardiola talks up importance of reaching EFL Cup final

However, the Catalan was keen to express his desire for Man City to progress to another EFL Cup final, with the Citizens bidding to win this season’s competition for the first time since 2021 when they lifted the trophy for a fourth consecutive year.

“We have the chance to make a fifth final in 10 years,” said Guardiola. “A good result, I would prefer to start with 2-0.

“I know Newcastle and the pride they have and Champions League team. We have to be prepared. See how the players recovered from a tough game at Spurs and we try. It will be for the club and everyone so important [if we can get to the final].”

Man City have reason to be optimistic of success on Wednesday, as they have won each of their last 11 home meetings with Newcastle by an aggregate score of 37-3, while they have failed to reach the EFL Cup final just once in the six previous instances of winning a semi-final first leg - losing to rivals Man United in 2009-10.