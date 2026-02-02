Midweek Championship predictions including Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday

By Paddy Hayes | 02 Feb 2026 15:38

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Sheffield Wednesday arrive with a slightly refreshed look after bolstering their squad with loan additions, but a lack of depth could again tell over the course of 90 minutes, particularly against a Blackburn side eager for points as they continue their fight to pull clear of danger.

Championship Preview: Blackburn vs Sheff Weds

© Imago / Focus Images

Hull’s current momentum, combined with their strong record at the MKM Stadium, points towards a comfortable evening for the hosts, especially against a managerless and out-of-form Watford outfit.

Championship Preview: Hull vs Watford

© Imago / Focus Images

Sheffield United are unbeaten in seven home league matches and are steadily building belief as we enter the business end of the campaign. Meanwhile, Oxford showed early promise following Matt Bloomfield’s arrival, but a sobering recent defeat to Birmingham suggests that a getting any result at Bramall Lane will be an arduous task.

Champions Preview: Sheffield United vs Oxford

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ipswich will be keen to reignite their push towards automatic promotion, but they have stuttered on their travels this term, and they could be frustrated by a Portsmouth side that have lost just once in their last nine league outings, making a share of the spoils the likeliest outcome.

Championship Preview: Portsmouth vs Ipswich