Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to claw themselves out of trouble at the foot of the standings, Blackburn Rovers welcome playoff-chasing Watford to Ewood Park in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Rovers suffered a defeat across the border in Swansea last time out, whilst the Hornets shared the spoils with relegation-threatened Portsmouth at Vicarage Road.

Match preview

After finishing just two points and a single position behind the top-six places last season, Blackburn Rovers are tumbling towards a whole different battle this time around, with relegation to League One for the first time since 2018 a distinct possibility.

The Rovers' winless run across second tier and FA Cup action extended to a woeful seven matches on Tuesday night, when a maiden goal for winter arrival Mathias Jorgensen could not prevent a 3-1 victory for Swansea City in South Wales.

Coming off the back of consecutive second-tier losses for the first time since October, Blackburn have dropped into the relegation zone in the Championship standings, one point behind Portsmouth in the relative safety of 21st.

Rather worryingly ahead of this weekend's visit of Watford, the Rovers have won just one of their last seven Championship contests ahead Ewood Park, with only Sheffield Wednesday collecting fewer home points than Valerien Ismael's troops this term.

Blackburn have experienced a mixed January transfer window so far as they aim to stave off the threat of the dreaded drop, with Danish marksman Jorgensen impressing up front, whilst loanee Eiran Cashin has already netted an own goal.

For the first time since the end of September, Premier League-hunting Watford have endured a three-match winless run across all competitions, robbing the Hertfordshire side of their in-form status gained during the festive period.

The Hornets managed to avoid a third straight loss on Wednesday night but would have been left slightly dissatisfied by a share of the points with strugglers Portsmouth, who took the lead at Vicarage Road before a swift Mamadou Doumbia equaliser.

On a mission to secure their first competitive triumph since the New Year's Day demolition of Birmingham City, Javi Gracia's men have slumped down to seventh spot in the Championship table, a point behind Preston North End in sixth position.

After a woeful start to life on the road during the 2025-26 campaign, Watford have stepped up their performances to collect seven points from their last three Championship away matches, although they were smashed 5-1 at Bristol City in the FA Cup on January 10.

Following three straight years of midtable mediocrity, the Hornets are sensing the opportunity to fight for promotion via the playoffs and have acted boldly in the winter window, bringing Italian midfielder Edoardo Bove to the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form: D D L D L L

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions): D L D L L L

Watford Championship form: W W W W L D

Watford form (all competitions): W W W L L D

Team News

Blackburn are suffering without the attacking talents of top goalscorer Andri Gudjohnsen, who picked up a hamstring injury over the festive period.

The Rovers' options at the top end of the pitch are further reduced by the absence of Augustus Kargbo, with the winger recovering from a calf injury.

The hosts are in the midst of a full-blown injury crisis, with Hayden Carter (calf), Ryan Hedges (leg) and the creative Todd Cantwell also sidelined.

A standout star for Watford in attack so far this term, Othmane Maama is out because of a leg injury sustained against Portsmouth earlier in the week.

After turning into a long-term absentee for the Hornets, Rocco Vata made the matchday squad on Wednesday for the first time since November following a hamstring-related setback.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Atcheson, O'Riordan, McLoughlin; Gardner-Hickman, Baradji, Tronstad, Powell, Doherty; Ohashi, Jorgensen

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Ngakia, Keben, Abankwah, Bola; Kyprianou, Louza, Vata, Doumbia, Ince; Kjerrumgaard

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Watford

Winning just two of their 13 Ewood Park clashes in the Championship to date, Blackburn are in danger of a devastating third-tier return next season.

The fact that Watford are not at their best currently provides the hosts with a glimmer of hope, so there could be a share of the points on Saturday in Lancashire.

