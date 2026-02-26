Preview: Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 26 Feb 2026 20:57

Derby County will welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Pride Park Stadium this Saturday afternoon in the Championship, with both sides aiming to put their midweek losses behind them.

The visitors know a win could help them move further away from the relegation zone, while the hosts will be aiming for the same result to keep their playoff ambitions alive.

Match preview

Derby currently sit 11th in the Championship, six points off Wrexham, who occupy the final playoff position, after their 34 matches in which they have won 13, drawn nine and lost 12.

The Rams suffered a 4-2 defeat to Hull City on Tuesday evening, their second loss in four days after their result away at Watford last weekend.

Derby are looking to complete their first league double over Blackburn since 2014-15, while they are looking to win three in a row against Rovers for the first time since December 2001.

The hosts have scored at least once in each of their last 14 home league games, though they have gone on to win just five of these.

There will be an extra incentive for their manager to secure the three points, as John Eustace comes up against the club that he departed directly before joining the Rams.

© Imago

Blackburn suffered a defeat during the week at home to Bristol City, bringing their winning run, which had seen them beat both Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End, to an end.

The defeat to the Robins on Tuesday was Michael O’Neill’s first loss as the boss of Rovers, so he will be keen to ensure he gets the club back to winning ways this weekend.

Fans will hope that O’Neill can secure the three points at Pride Park Stadium, as they have lost their last two here, more than they had in their previous 11 against the Rams.

Blackburn were victorious last time out on the road when they faced QPR, ending a seven-game winless run away from home.

Rovers are only four points above the relegation zone at present with 12 games to play, so fans of the Lancashire club will hope they can earn three points here to hopefully begin their journey to securing their Championship status for next season.

Derby County Championship form:

D W L W L L

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

L W L W W L

Team News

© Imago / Imago

Derby will continue to be without Sondre Langas and Max Johnston due to their injury issues, with both ruled out due to hamstring strains.

Eustace will hope his two top scorers are on form for this game, as both Carlton Morris and Patrick Agyemang were on target in their 2-1 victory over Rovers, adding to their tally of 10 Championship strikes.

Rovers have been plagued by injury all season, and it will continue to be that way for this game.

O’Neill will be without Scott Wharton, Ryan Hedges, Matty Litherland, Augustus Kargbo, Sidnei Tavares, Todd Cantwell, Lewis Miller and George Pratt.

Sondre Tronstad is a serious doubt for the trip to Derby after he was withdrawn last time out at half time with a knee injury.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Vickers; Ward, Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth; Ozoh, Travis; Brereton Diaz, Szmodics, Brewster; Agyemang

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Alebiosu, Carter, McLoughlin, Cashin, Pickering; Baradji, Forshaw; Morishita, Ohashi; Jorgensen

We say: Derby County 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Eustace has established a team full of quality in attack along with former Rovers stars who will be desperate to get one over their former side. Blackburn will be aiming to keep it tight at the back, but the hosts should have too much.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.