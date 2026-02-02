Mikel Merino injury update: How Arsenal plan to replace midfielder before the deadline

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Feb 2026 15:23 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 15:25

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal could make a late move on deadline day to plug a hole in the team.

The Gunners have confirmed that Mikel Merino is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious foot injury during the recent defeat to Manchester United.

The versatile 29-year-old midfielder has been a consistent presence in Arteta's tactical setup this season, making 33 appearances and scoring six goals across all competitions.

The Spaniard’s lengthy expected absence is a major blow to the Gunners’ ambitions as they approach the final hours of the January transfer window while chasing the Premier League, Champions League and both domestic cups.

The hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium are now working under significant time pressure to identify a suitable profile to maintain their momentum for the remainder of the season.

Mikel Merino injury: Arsenal "actively looking" for midfield options

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Arteta has admitted that the club are looking at options in the market to provide cover for the injured Merino before Monday's 7pm deadline, as the recruitment team re-evaluate their plans for the final day of the window.

Arsenal previously sanctioned the departure of teenage starlet Ethan Nwaneri, who joined Marseille on a straight loan deal earlier this month to secure more regular playing time.

"We had the news a few a days ago [about Merino's injury]," said Arteta via Sky Sports News.

"We are always active in every window. We also had the departure of Ethan [Nwaneri] to Marseille.

"We are actively looking at options - we will try to find a solution, but if we don't we will continue in the same manner we are now."

Mikel Merino injury: How is Arsenal's midfield depth?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

With Merino injured and Nwaneri at Marseille, the Arsenal engine room options include the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

However, the loss of Merino’s specific physicality and versatility remains a concern for the coaching staff, with the Spain international capable of playing further forward.

Arteta’s insistence that any new arrival must be capable of benefitting the club in the long term, rather than merely serving as a temporary stopgap for the squad, suggests that the North London side will not resort to a panic buy on deadline day.