Nottingham Forest transfer news: Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement 'lined up' for cut-price fee

By Darren Plant | 02 Feb 2026 16:20 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 16:21

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made the breakthrough in their search for a new left-back.

Earlier in the winter transfer window, Forest allowed Oleksandr Zinchenko to return to Arsenal in order to complete a permanent switch to Ajax.

While Sean Dyche has Neco Williams and Ola Aina who can both feature on the left-hand side of defence, Williams is often used on the opposite flank.

Therefore, Dyche has been keen to add to his options at the back, particularly if it makes good financial sense.

As per Sky Sports News, Forest are now in line to add Luca Netz to their senior squad before close of business on Monday.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Who is Luca Netz?

The report says that Forest are negotiating a deal for a fee in the region of £2m for the 22-year-old.

With Netz having less than six months remaining on his contract, Borussia Monchengladbach are eager to generate a fee for his signature.

Netz, who can also play as a wing-back, has made 10 starts and five substitute outings in this season's Bundesliga.

A 17-cap Germany Under-21 international, Netz has racked up three goals and 16 assists from 124 appearances in Germany's top flight.

He completed the 90 minutes as Monchengladbach earned a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen as recently as Saturday.

© Imago

Will Forest complete any other business?

Earlier in the day, it was claimed that Forest had failed with moves for the likes of Celtic's Arne Engels and Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney.

However, despite reports that Celtic have placed a hefty price-tag on Engels, Forest have allegedly made a fresh bid for the Belgian.