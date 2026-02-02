Jadon Sancho latest: Why Man Utd face 'hurdles' in recalling winger from Aston Villa

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Feb 2026 15:01

Jadon Sancho's short-term future has come under scrutiny with reports suggesting that the former Borussia Dortmund star could return to Manchester United on deadline day.

Previously surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, Sancho joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan during the summer of 2025, but the England international's time at Villa Park has been mixed.

The winger has played 13 Premier League games for Unai Emery's team, but only four have been starts, highlighting his status as a bit-part player.

With Ruben Amorim departing the Red Devils to be replaced by Michael Carrick, it has been reported that the attacker could be set for a return to the 13-time Premier League champions.

Now, more light has been shed on the winger's immediate future and potential return to Old Trafford, which is said to be subject to complex contractual obligations and financial considerations.

No break clause complicates potential Sancho recall

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are unable to automatically recall Sancho on deadline day because they omitted a break clause from his loan agreement.

This specific contractual detail distinguishes the deal from previous arrangements, such as the loan that saw Sergio Reguilon return early from Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Consequently, the only avenue for the 25-year-old to return to Manchester before the deadline would be through a mutual termination of the existing contract.

However, such an agreement would require Villa to be willing to release the player, while United would have to resume responsibility for his full salary.

Given that Villa are currently subsidising 80% of his significant weekly earnings, reportedly between £200,000 and £250,000, a mid-season return appears increasingly unlikely for the out-of-favour attacker.

Financial hurdles and Sancho’s uncertain future

It remains unclear whether the Red Devils’ hierarchy would be prepared to take on Sancho’s sizeable wages without having a permanent buyer already lined up.

The England international has struggled to find his best form in the West Midlands, recording just one goal in 22 appearances across all competitions this term.

Thus, the former Borussia Dortmund star could remain with the Midlands outfit until his loan deal officially expires at the end of June.