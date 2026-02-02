Barcelona make Marcus Rashford 'decision' amid rumours of 'shock' Man Utd return this summer

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 08:53 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 08:55

Barcelona are reportedly planning to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis this summer, with a return to Manchester United viewed as incredibly unlikely.

Rashford made the move to the Catalan giants on loan last summer, and a successful 2025-26 campaign has seen the forward score 10 goals and register 12 assists in 32 appearances.

There has recently been speculation surrounding a potential Old Trafford return for Rashford, with Michael Carrick believed to be interested in bringing the England international back into the fold if he is handed the managerial job on a permanent basis.

As it stands, Carrick will lead Man United for the remainder of the season, but the club's former midfielder has guided the Red Devils to three straight wins in the Premier League.

The 44-year-old will be under consideration for the role on a permanent basis if he continues to impress at the helm, and it is believed that Carrick wants Rashford to be in his squad next term.

© Imago / Revierfoto

Barcelona 'planning' to sign Rashford on a permanent basis

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are planning to sign the 28-year-old on a permanent basis during this summer's transfer window.

Should the Catalan outfit agree to pay the €30m (£26m) clause that was agreed last summer, then Man United would be powerless to bring him back.

However, should Barcelona look to negotiate a lower fee, then Man United would be within their rights to reject it and insist that the attacker heads back to Old Trafford.

Rashford is said to be settled at Barcelona and determined to make a permanent switch to Camp Nou, but it is not a straightforward deal for the Catalan deal due to their financial troubles.

© Imago

Rashford Man United return 'unlikely' this summer

The attacker has scored 138 goals and registered 78 assists in 426 appearances for Man United, and he has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2028.

A breakdown in his relationship with former head coach Ruben Amorim led to Rashford leaving on loan for Aston Villa last January, spending the second half of the 2024-25 season with Unai Emery's side.

Villa decided against signing Rashford on a permanent basis, and a number of clubs were then linked with his services before a switch to Barcelona occurred last summer.

Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada are both believed to have backed Amorim's Rashford decision, with the forward's behaviour and attitude around the club's training ground called into question.