Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Newcastle EFL Cup semi-final tie: Doku, Dias, Gvardiol, Savinho latest

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Feb 2026 08:25 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 08:27

Manchester City will be looking to advance to the EFL Cup final when they welcome holders Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s men boast a two-goal advantage after strikes from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki secured a 2-0 away victory in the first leg three weeks ago.

The Citizens are hoping to finish the job and secure their spot in the Wembley showpiece next month, while also return to winning ways after being held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ahead of their clash with Eddie Howe’s Magpies, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Salford)

Jeremy Doku was forced off with a calf injury in the first half of Man City’s Champions League win over Galatasaray last week and assistant coach Pep Lijnders has since revealed that the winger is set for a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of this year, which required surgery, and he is now in danger of missing the rest of the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Liverpool)

Ruben Dias, who sustained a hamstring injury at the beginning of this year, will return to first-team training this week, but the defender is not expected to be involved against Newcastle and may instead target a comeback against Liverpool this weekend.

Savinho

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Salford)

Savinho has missed Man City’s last nine games with an unspecified injury and Guardiola revealed on January 8 that the Brazilian winger could be ruled out for a "month and a half, two months".

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Stones has been sidelined since the beginning of December and there is currently no timeframe for when the injury-prone defender could return to first-team action.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola confirmed at the end of last year that Kovacic “will be out for a while” and Man City “will wait on him for the last part of the season.”

Kovacic, who has made only two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.