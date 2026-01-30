Man City injury news: Games Jeremy Doku could miss as Pep Lijnders issues fresh update before Tottenham trip

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Jan 2026 14:15 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 15:11

Manchester City assistant coach Pep Lijnders has provided a fresh update on the fitness of Jeremy Doku before Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

Doku produced another superb display at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, as he set up both of City’s goals in the first half, scored by Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki, to help the Citizens beat Galatasaray 2-0 in the Champions League and secure automatic last-16 qualification.

However, the Belgian winger was seen in discomfort on the 37-minute mark before being replaced and gingerly walking down the tunnel, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming after the match that he sustained a calf injury.

Guardiola suggested that the 23-year-old could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines when he told reporters that “hopefully in March he can be ready”.

Doku will miss Man City’s trip to Spurs and Lijnders revealed at a press conference on Friday how long the club expects the winger to be ruled out for.

© Imago / PPAUK

Doku to be ‘sidelined for less than 18 days’ with calf injury

“I have to say first of all to Jeremy, I have to make a big compliment how he played,” the Man City assistant told reporters.

“Because a top team is defined by individual quality of our front players and how he was between the lines to attack and first assist to Erling [Haaland] was unbelievable.

“I’m sorry he went out and it’s similar to his last injury. Only that time it was lateral, this one is on the centre. [He was out for] 18 days. I think this time it will be a little bit shorter as he’s a robust player.”

Assuming that Doku’s recovery began the day after City’s win over Galatasaray, the winger could therefore miss up to five matches in all competitions, including this weekend’s clash with Spurs.

Doku will not be fit to return for Man City’s EFL Cup semi-final second-leg at home against Newcastle United next Wednesday, with the Citizens leading that tie 2-0.

Guardiola’s men will then take on Liverpool at Anfield (February 8) and Fulham at the Etihad (February 11) in their next two Premier League games, and Doku is likely to miss both of those, before City play host to Salford City in the FA Cup fourth round on February 14.

A return against Salford cannot be entirely ruled out for Doku, but he may instead be fit to return a week later when Man City face Newcastle at home again, this time in the Premier League.

© Imago / News Images

Doku one of six injured players in Man City treatment room

Elsewhere on the injury front for Man City, Josko Gvardiol is at risk of missing the rest of the season with a tibial fracture, while John Stones (thigh) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) are also sidelined long term.

It is understood that Savinho could make his comeback from an unspecified injury towards the end of next month, while Ruben Dias will return to team training on Monday and may be ready to feature in the top-flight clash against Liverpool.

Another player unavailable for selection is Oscar Bobb after he completed a permanent transfer to Fulham on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nico Gonzalez was fit to feature as a late substitute against Galatasaray after missing the previous four games, while January signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi are back available for selection on Sunday after they were ineligible to play in the Champions League in midweek.

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table and four points behind leaders Arsenal, who could move seven points clear if they beat Leeds on Saturday before Guardiola’s side take on Spurs.