Team News: Real Madrid vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid and Manchester City renew their Champions League rivalry when they square off at the Bernabeu for the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday night.
The Citizens won 2-1 away against Lost Blancos in the League Phase earlier this season, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY
REAL MADRID
Out: Rodrygo (ACL), Kylian Mbappe (knee) Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Alvaro Carreras (calf)
Doubtful: David Alaba (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G. Garcia, Vinicius Jr
MANCHESTER CITY
Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Rico Lewis (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Marmoush