Team News: Real Madrid vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 20:00

Real Madrid and Manchester City renew their Champions League rivalry when they square off at the Bernabeu for the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

The Citizens won 2-1 away against Lost Blancos in the League Phase earlier this season, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (ACL), Kylian Mbappe (knee) Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Alvaro Carreras (calf)

Doubtful: David Alaba (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G. Garcia, Vinicius Jr

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Rico Lewis (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Marmoush