Why Real Madrid could fire 'enormously respected' scout who unearthed Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo

By Alexis Pereira | 10 Mar 2026 12:55

An unprecedented and deeply oppressive tension has taken hold at the famous Santiago Bernabeu this season. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez finds himself unexpectedly facing enormous dissatisfaction and anger from supporters deeply disappointed by a string of wretched performances. What is surprising, however, is that this anger has so far not been directed at head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, as one might expect, but has instead fallen squarely on the untouchable presidential box.

This unprecedented pressure could have enormous consequences for those accustomed to sitting in Perez's inner circle. The Whites' hierarchy are already quietly searching for a summer replacement for Arbeloa, with elite tacticians such as Massimiliano Allegri, Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino among the names most recently linked with the high-profile post.

Real Madrid boardroom overhaul and a Brazilian under threat

© Imago

According to ESPN, however, the summer shake-up may not be limited to a change on the touchline. A fundamental restructuring within the club's management offices is also said to be on the table. The man most at risk, according to these reports, is head scout Juni Calafat, who faces the very real prospect of being dismissed.

The 53-year-old Brazilian has been at Real Madrid for 12 years and has held the position of chief scout without interruption since 2017. He has gradually built enormous respect at the Bernabeu, primarily through his role in identifying and securing the signings of key stars such as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. He is therefore one of the very few individuals to whom the powerful president genuinely listens when transfer discussions take place.

That comfortable position has now changed dramatically. ESPN claims that the club's most recent acquisitions — Franco Mastantuono, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold among them — have seriously called Calafat's professional judgement into question.

According to the American outlet's behind-the-scenes sources, the club's hierarchy are far from satisfied with those signings. Should Madrid end a second consecutive season without a single trophy, even the scout's close bond with Perez may not be enough to save his job.

Calafat is one of only a very small group of individuals who have any meaningful say in the recruitment process. The final — and by far the most decisive — word always rests with President Perez himself.

General manager Jose Angel Sanchez also wields undeniable influence over transfers. Santiago Solari, who formally holds the title of sporting director, is said to have only a negligible and minimal impact on actual decisions. Similarly, the head coach of Los Blancos has little say over transfer business — whether it was Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso or now Alvaro Arbeloa, none of them have had much of a voice in that area.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.