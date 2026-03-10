Real Madrid vs. Man City How to watch Champions League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 12:04

Real Madrid and Manchester City square off in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie this week.

The Citizens have already beaten Los Blancos in this season’s competition, winning 2-1 away from home in the League Phase three months ago.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Man City kickoff?

Real Madrid vs. Man City will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday night.

This contest is one of three taking place at the same time along with Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich and Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting Lisbon, while Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal kicks off a few hours earlier.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Man City being played?

This Champions League match will take place at Real Madrid home stadium the Bernabeu, which holds a capacity of 83,186 spectators.

Man City have only won two of their previous eight visits to the Bernabeu (D2 L4), but one of those victories was the aforementioned League Phase success earlier this season.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Real Madrid vs. Man City will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 is available on channel 408 for BT/EE TV customers, 410 for Sky subscribers and 527 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Fans with the TNT Sports package through their TV provider can watch this game on Sky Go and Virgin TV Go, while this fixture will also be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and on CBS on Paramount+ in the USA.

Highlights

Match highlights of Real Madrid vs. Man City will be available on Amazon Prime Video and also on TNT Sports. They can also be viewed on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Man City?

Real Madrid and Man City are gearing up for their 16th Champions League meeting, with both clubs recording five wins, five draws and five defeats across the previous 15 encounters.

The Citizens have already won both of their away games in Spain this season - also beating Villarreal in the League Phase - and they will be out for further revenge against Real Madrid after losing 6-3 on aggregate to Los Blancos in the knockout playoff rounds last season.

Not since 2014 and 2015, prior to Pep Guardiola’s arrival, have Man City failed to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals in consecutive seasons, while Real Madrid were last eliminated at this stage in the 2019-20 campaign.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s men enter this contest after beating Benfica 3-2 on aggregate the playoff rounds and they still have aspirations of winning a record-extending 16th European Cup/Champions League this season.