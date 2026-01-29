Man City injury news: Worrying Jeremy Doku update issued by Pep Guardiola before Tottenham trip

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 08:20 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 08:22

Pep Guardiola has issued a worrying injury update on winger Jeremy Doku following Manchester City’s 2-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Doku produced another sparking display at the Etihad Stadium, setting up both of City’s goals in the first half scored by Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki to help the Citizens secure automatic last-16 qualification for the Champions League.

However, the Belgium international was seen in discomfort on the 37-minute mark and gingerly walked down the tunnel, with Phil Foden taking his place in the City side.

Doku’s early withdrawal was the only real negative on a largely positive night for the Citizens, and Guardiola has confirmed that the 23-year-old is now expected to miss Sunday’s Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking at his post-match press conference about Doku’s injury, Guardiola said: “[He is] Injured. The calf. He felt something. [Will he miss the weekend] I think so. Not just tonight, all season he has had these problems, muscular.”

© Imago / News Images

Could Doku be ruled out until March with calf injury?

Guardiola does not know the severity of Doku’s injury, but he has suggested that the winger could be sidelined for some time.

“We’re so demanding, but hopefully in March he can be ready. At Real Madrid he was exceptional, in Norway he could not play because of what happened in Norway.”

In a separate post-match interview for TNT Sports, Guardiola said: "It's a big miss. Jeremy is an important player for so many reasons. We'll see."

Man City have seven games to prepare for in all competitions before the beginning of March, including an important EFL Cup semi-final clash with Newcastle United next week and a Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Anfield on February 8.

The Citizens will also face Fulham, Newcastle and Leeds United in the top flight, as well as Salford City in the FA Cup fourth round, before they play host to Nottingham Forest on March 4.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man City set to be without six injured players for Spurs trip

Doku is the latest Man City player to enter a packed treatment room that already includes five first-team players, including fellow winger Savinho who has missed the last eight games with an unspecified problem.

Josko Gvardiol is in danger of missing the rest of the season with a tibial fracture, both John Stones (thigh) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) are also sidelined long term, while Ruben Dias is believed to be targeting a return from a hamstring issue towards the end of next week.

Meanwhile, Oscar Bobb is on the verge of leaving Man City after Fulham reportedly reached an agreement to sign the winger on a permanent deal for a fee in the region of £27m.

Fortunately for Guardiola and co, Nico Gonzalez was fit to feature as a late substitute against Galatasaray after missing the previous four games, while January signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi are back available for selection after they were ineligible to play on Wednesday.