Newcastle transfer news: Magpies eye Real Madrid attacking star in £52m deal

By Axel Clody | 02 Feb 2026 07:03

Newcastle United are looking to make a late splash in the January transfer window. Still searching for reinforcements as they defend their EFL Cup crown against Manchester City in the semi-finals and push for Champions League qualification, the Magpies have had a quiet month so far with no major signings completed.

Brahim Diaz has appeared on the radar of English scouts. The Morocco international, who was a key figure in Sunday's victory over Rayo Vallecano and whose form and value have risen in recent weeks following impressive performances at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, is hot property.

Newcastle want to negotiate, Spurs and Villa also in the mix

© Imago

According to CaughtOffside, Newcastle United are the most serious suitors. The Magpies are trying to bring the creative forward back to the Premier League before tomorrow's deadline.

The English club have reportedly already held talks with Brahim's representatives and are exploring the possibilities of his departure from Madrid. Other English sides, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, are also monitoring the situation.

The price tag that Real Madrid could accept is around £52m (€60m).

Transfer today? Unlikely. But summer will be exciting

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

However, the reality of the final hours of the transfer window is unforgiving. The chances of Real Madrid allowing Brahim to leave on Monday are slim. The club need him for the second half of the season as an important part of the rotation.

A much more likely scenario is emerging for the summer transfer window. The reason is the planned return of talented Nico Paz, who is currently shining at Como in Italy and will almost certainly rejoin Real Madrid's first team in the summer. His return would push Brahim down the pecking order.

Real Madrid's hierarchy are therefore facing a logical consideration: they want to capitalise on Brahim's current high market value and cash in on him in the summer. Newcastle and other interested parties may therefore leave empty-handed for now, but their interest will certainly not cool before the summer.