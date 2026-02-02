Real Madrid confirm Jude Bellingham injury blow: How many matches will key midfielder miss?

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 08:32 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 08:34

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

The England international had to be substituted in the 10th minute of the contest, with Brahim Diaz introduced as his replacement.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle of his left leg,” read a statement from Real Madrid.

According to journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, Bellingham is expected to be on the sidelines for the next month, which could see him miss the team's next six matches.

The 22-year-old is expected to be absent for the upcoming La Liga matches with Valencia, Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Getafe, in addition to both legs of their Champions League knockout round playoff fixture with Portuguese giants Benfica.

Bellingham could potentially return to action against Celta Vigo on March 8, but much will depend on how his recovery process develops.

The Englishman has scored six goals and registered four assists in 28 appearances for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign, but his overall performance level has been criticised at times.

Real Madrid managed to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Sunday evening courtesy of a penalty from Kylian Mbappe in the 10th minute of additional time at the end of the 90.

“It was a victory of spirit, where the players put in a lot of energy and heart. We needed the crowd's support, and without that push, it wouldn’t have happened," Arbeloa told reporters.

"We deserved to score earlier with Kylian's chance or [Eduardo] Camavinga's. I'm satisfied with the effort and drive of the players. It wasn’t an easy match, and they managed to win against a very tough opponent who had already made it very difficult for us in the first leg and did so again today.

“The players made a great effort, and that’s what I take away: the victory achieved through their hard work and effort. There are many things we need to improve and work on, and surely over these two weeks without midweek matches, we’ll try to ensure the team works and moves in the direction we want.

"We’ve seen situations many times that we’ve worked on, and we want them to happen more consistently. That’s the direction we’ll take. The players’ effort was tremendous, and with the help of their crowd, it was a victory of spirit."

Meanwhile, when questioned on Bellingham, Arbeloa said: "He came into the match in perfect condition, although he’s been putting in tremendous effort in every game he’s played since I’ve been here. It’s an important absence, but that’s why I have an extraordinary squad.

"Let’s not forget that we have, I believe, 17 players who were European champions a year and a half ago, and with them, we will overcome the absences we face.”

Real Madrid will be bidding to continue their strong form in La Liga when they head to Mestalla on Sunday night to tackle Valencia.