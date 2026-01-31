Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano: Los Blancos missing four players for La Liga showdown at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 31 Jan 2026 13:50 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 14:37

Real Madrid will be without the services of Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy for Sunday's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold and Mendy trained with the squad on Saturday in a major boost for the capital giants, but the trio are still not ready to return to action.

As a result, the three defenders have been left out, while Militao is a long-term absentee for Alvaro Arbeloa's side due to a hamstring injury.

Real Madrid's squad is otherwise in strong shape, with Arbeloa having a number of options in midfield and attack, while David Alaba has been able to prove his fitness of late to become another welcome defensive option for the capital giants this weekend.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League, but the capital side have won each of their last five in La Liga.

© Imago

“It’s crucial for our aspirations. Rayo is a tough, aggressive team. It will be difficult, and we must be focused on performing at our best," Arbeloa told reporters during his press conference.

The Real Madrid head coach was also asked about Dani Ceballos and Dani Carvajal, who have struggled for minutes since Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso at the helm.

“With Dani, the main objective is for him to have consistent training. To get playing time and avoid a relapse. I want to take it step by step, with patience. But we need a little more time," said Arbeloa.

“And with Ceballos… we all know his qualities and abilities. He’s a necessary player. And he’ll be very important from now until the end of the season.”

© Imago

Arbeloa could make two changes for Rayo clash

Arbeloa could make two changes to his starting side for the clash against Rayo, with Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga potentially coming in for Franco Mastantuono and Arda Guler.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are set to continue in the final third of the field, while there will be another start for Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 36 goals in 29 appearances during an excellent season.

Real Madrid squad vs. Rayo Vallecano

Courtois, Lunin, Gonzalez; Carvajal, Alaba, Asencio, Carreras, F Garcia, Huijsen; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos; Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim, Mastantuono