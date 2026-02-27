Real Madrid provide Raul Asencio injury update after defender's worrying fall against Benfica

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 14:28 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 14:30

Real Madrid have revealed that Raul Asencio has suffered "a cervical muscle strain".

There were worrying scenes at Bernabeu on Wednesday night when Asencio was stretchered off the field in the latter stages of the Champions League clash with Benfica.

The centre-back was fitted with a neck brace and taken to hospital for treatment, but the Spaniard posted on social media that he had been given the all-clear following a period of assessment.

“Thank you for all the messages of support! It was just a scare!! Let’s go for the next round. Hala Madrid,” Asencio posted on his official Instagram account.

Real Madrid have now issued a statement, with the club confirming a neck injury.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid confirm neck injury for Asencio

"Following tests carried out on our player Raul Asencio by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cervical muscle strain. His recovery will be monitored," said the club.

It is difficult to put a timeframe on Asencio's return to the field due to the complex nature of the issue, but he will definitely be out of Monday's La Liga clash with Getafe.

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on March 7 before welcoming Manchester City to Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on March 10.

Providing that there are no unforeseen issues, it would be fair to assume that Asencio would be back in the fold by the time that Real Madrid's European campaign resumes.

© Imago

Real Madrid have three centre-backs on the sidelines

Asencio's absence hands Los Blancos head coach Alvaro Arbeloa a short-term dilemma, though, as Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao are also on the sidelines.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are therefore the team's only fit centre-backs for Monday's match, and both have had their injury problems during the 2025-26 campaign.

That said, Aurelien Tchouameni has previously been used as an emergency option in the middle of the defence, with the Frenchman capable of operating in that area of the field.