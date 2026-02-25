Real Madrid vs. Benfica: Worrying scenes at Bernabeu as Los Blancos star is stretchered off in a neck brace

By Matt Law | 25 Feb 2026 21:38 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 21:41

Real Madrid centre-back Raul Asencio has been stretchered off wearing a neck brace during the team's Champions League contest with Benfica on Wednesday night.

Asencio had a sickening collision with teammate Eduardo Camavinga when making an aerial clearance in the second half of the Champions League knockout round playoff.

Camavinga was able to recover relatively quickly, but there was immediate concern surrounding Asencio, with the medical team needing to enter the field.

The Spanish defender was fitted with a neck brace and removed from the field, with David Alaba his replacement in the 77th minute of the fixture.

Camavinga was also replaced by Franco Mastantuono as part of a double change.

More to follow.