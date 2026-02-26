Real Madrid 2-1 Benfica: Raul Asencio issues update after being stretchered off in a neck brace at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 26 Feb 2026 09:13 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 09:15

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has said that he suffered "a scare" during Wednesday's Champions League knockout round playoff second leg against Benfica.

There were worrying scenes in the latter stages of the European contest when Asencio fell awkwardly following an aerial collision with teammate Eduardo Camavinga.

Asencio was fitted with a neck brace before being stretchered off the field, and the defender was taken to hospital for examinations.

However, the Spaniard has now issued a positive update, insisting that he only suffered "a scare".

“Thank you for all the messages of support! It was just a scare!! Let’s go for the next round. Hala Madrid,” Asencio posted on his official Instagram account.

Asencio issues positive injury update after "scare"

Asencio was allowed to leave the hospital after being monitored for a few hours, and his recovery process will now continue at home.

Real Madrid are yet to issue a statement, but considering the danger of any potential concussion, Asencio is set to spend a period on the sidelines.

Los Blancos were able to get the job done on Wednesday night despite being without some key players in the shape of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Eder Militao.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Junior were on the scoresheet in a 2-1 home success, which secured a 3-1 aggregate win for the capital giants.

"Not every day are the second halves better than the first. Perhaps my half-time talks are better than my pre-game talks. I'll have to take a look at that," said head coach Alvaro Arbeloa after the match.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa pleased with Real Madrid's second-half performance vs. Benfica

"In the first leg, we had a great first half, and today Benfica pressed us a lot and made things very difficult for us. Fortunately, we managed to equalize quickly, and it was a shame about the disallowed goal by Arda Guler.

"We improved as the game went on. It’s true that whenever we adjust something that is troubling us, we manage to fix it in the second half, and that’s also good news.

“Low blocks complicate things for every team, not just Real Madrid. Any low block, with ten players in a small space, makes it very difficult to attack.

"We have room for improvement in that area regardless of the characteristics of our players and the fact that they can excel when given space.

"We need to improve with a concept and a global idea that helps us attack better, be more organised, have greater fluidity in our play, and almost play with our eyes closed, which is what’s needed when attacking a low block. I’m very optimistic and hope to be able to help them improve.”

Real Madrid will take on either Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon in the last-16 stage of the competition, with the draw set to be made on Friday.