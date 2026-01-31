Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez 'takes stance' on two European giants ahead of one clear priority

By Darren Plant | 31 Jan 2026 11:39

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reportedly taken specific stances over the next phase of his career.

Saturday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United marks the three-year anniversary since Fernandez arrived from Benfica in a £106.8m deal.

Fernandez will be making his 150th appearance in all competitions, with 26 goals and 27 assists having been contributed during that period.

With a Conference League trophy and Club World Cup crown having been won since last May, Chelsea's bold move for Fernandez is beginning to pay off.

Nevertheless, now at the age of 25, the Argentina international will naturally be contemplating how the next stage of his career may look.

What is Enzo Fernandez's priority?

According to BBC Sport, Fernandez's current priority is penning an improved contract at Chelsea over the coming months.

That is despite his ongoing terms running until 2032. Fernandez has recently moved to new representatives who allegedly have the goal of securing him fresh terms at Stamford Bridge.

Reports have consistently emphasised that Fernandez is committed to life at Chelsea, regardless of admiration from elsewhere.

However, the same report suggests that he has certain feelings over a move to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid?

Would Fernandez consider PSG, Real Madrid transfers?

PSG - arguably the only club in world football who would consider paying his asking price at the current time - were recently credited with an interest in Fernandez.

That said, it is claimed that Fernandez would be 'reluctant' to move to Parc des Princes.

As for Real Madrid, Fernandez is said to hold Los Blancos in the highest regard, yet there is an acknowledgement that any switch to the Bernabeu is highly unlikely in the foreseeable future.

With Fernandez having improved as a player in his three years at Chelsea, the Blues hierarchy would justifiably look to make a profit on their previous near-£107m outlay should a scenario materialise where Fernandez is interested in a fresh challenge.