Chelsea transfer news: 'Priority' emerges as Jeremy Jacquet, Aaron Anselmino, Mamadou Sarr dilemma facing Liam Rosenior

By Darren Plant | 31 Jan 2026 10:34

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has reportedly identified his priority defensive option ahead of the closure of the winter transfer window.

With Rosenior having left Strasbourg for Stamford Bridge at the start of the year, he has had time to assess his first-team squad.

Despite the depth of Chelsea's senior ranks, speculation persists that at least one new centre-back will join the group for the closing four months of the campaign.

Rennes youngster Jeremy Jacquet is known to be a target, while Aaron Anselmino is currently back in West London having been recalled from Borussia Dortmund.

Fellow loanee Mamadou Sarr, who is at Strasbourg, is another option for Rosenior as Chelsea bid to add a fresh face over the coming days.

© Imago

Does Rosenior prefer Jacquet, Anselmino or Sarr?

As per RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who was commenting on X, recalling Sarr from Strasbourg is Rosenior's priority.

Chelsea signed the Senegal international on a permanent deal in June before allowing him to return to Stade de la Meinau.

Not only has the 20-year-old made 17 appearances for Strasbourg since his return to the club, he starred during Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

While discussions are said to be "intensifying" within the BlueCo group, it may not be a simple process.

New Strasbourg boss Gary O'Neil will be against losing his best defender, while Anselmino is said to be unwilling to move to Strasbourg on loan.

Therefore, it appears that the situation may be a non-starter unless Strasbourg find an alternative way to replace Sarr.

Kendry Paez being recalled from Strasbourg and moving to River Plate has already freed up a foreign loan spot at the French team.

© Imago / RHR-Foto

How should Chelsea handle Anselmino future?

Although BlueCo will feel that Anselmino can benefit from moving to a Strasbourg team that want to win the Conference League, the player himself will see it has downgrading from Dortmund.

Despite only making nine appearances at the Westfalenstadion, the Argentine prospect was enjoying life in Germany.

The possibility remains that Anselmino could be allowed to return to Dortmund, while other foreign clubs or a temporary Premier League switch remain on the table.