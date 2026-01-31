Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'not giving up' in push for marquee winter transfer target

By Seye Omidiora | 31 Jan 2026 00:12

Chelsea are reportedly not giving up on signing a key defensive target before the winter transfer window shuts on February 2.

The West Londoners have prioritised the recruitment of high-potential youngsters over the past few years to ensure long-term stability at Stamford Bridge.

Consequently, the club's marquee defensive target is Rennes' Jeremy Jacquet, whose preference is believed to be signing for Liam Rosenior's team.

It is understood that the hierarchy are keen to wrap up a deal before the winter window officially closes on Monday.

Chelsea in 'ongoing negotiations' for Jacquet

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

According to Ben Jacobs, the Blues remain in active talks to sign Rennes centre-back Jacquet during the final hours of the January window.

The 20-year-old has established himself as a regular fixture in the French side’s backline this term, featuring 17 times in the top flight, and is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

While the Blues ideally want to secure his signature immediately, Rennes are understood to prefer a summer sale to ensure they remain competitive in the second half of the season.

Jacobs claims several options are currently being discussed, including a pre-agreement for July or an instant purchase followed by a loan back to the Ligue 1 outfit.

Chelsea are supposedly not giving up on the pursuit despite the complex nature of the negotiations.

Jacquet to Chelsea: Will the Blues finalise a deal before the deadline?

© Imago

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach a compromise before the February 2 deadline, as the player continues to push for a move.

Jacquet is viewed by many as the ideal profile to integrate into a Chelsea defence that has lacked consistency during the current campaign.

For the West Londoners, securing the French youth international would represent another successful step in their strategy to acquire the finest young talent in world football.

Should a deal be reached, it is likely that the player will spend the remainder of the season in France to continue his development under less intense pressure.

Ultimately, the board must decide if they are willing to meet Rennes’ valuation now or risk facing increased competition from European rivals in the summer.