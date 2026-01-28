Jeremy Jacquet transfer 'preference' revealed amid Chelsea, Liverpool links

By Ben Sully | 28 Jan 2026 00:42 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 00:45

Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet has reportedly picked Chelsea as his preferred destination for a potential transfer.

The 20-year-old has only made 35 top-flight appearances, but he has already built a reputation as one of Ligue 1's brightest defenders.

Jacquet has been a regular fixture on the Rennes side this season, having started 16 of his 17 league appearances this season.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Chelsea were prepared to table an offer after being left impressed by Jacquet's performances.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Jacquet expresses Chelsea preference

However, there have been speculations suggesting that the Blues are facing competition from reigning Premier League champions Liverpool and German giants Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Jacquet has made it clear that he favours a move to Stamford Bridge over all other options.

The update claims that Chelsea are currently in talks with the French club over a transfer, although it will be difficult to get a deal over the line before Monday's deadline.

Rennes are reluctant to sell Jacquet midway through the season and are under no immediate pressure to sell, with the defender under contract until the summer of 2029.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Why are Chelsea targeting a new centre-back?

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior can currently call upon Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Josh Acheampong as his fit centre-back options.

Tosin Adarabioyo is sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Levi Colwill is continuing his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

The Blues have recalled Aaron Anselmino from his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, but there is a possibility that he could depart again if Chelsea are able to recruit a new centre-back.

Chelsea seemingly views their backline as an area that can be improved despite boasting the joint third-best defensive record in the Premier League after shipping 25 goals in 23 matches.