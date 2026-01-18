Chelsea preparing £43.4m bid for top defensive target as Todd Boehly told to 'break bank'

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 07:32

Chelsea are reportedly ready to submit an official offer for a leading centre-back target in the January transfer window.

The Liam Rosenior era in the Premier League kicked off in pleasing fashion at the weekend, as the Blues dispatched Brentford 2-0 in the West London derby.

That comfortable success also represented Rosenior's first clean sheet as Chelsea boss following a 3-2 EFL Cup loss to Arsenal and 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic, as well as the Blues' first shut-out of 2026.

The Club World Cup winners had conceded at least one goal in their previous eight fixtures before the visit of the Bees, where Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo were trusted in defence.

Rosenior also has Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile available at centre-back - as well as Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato in an emergency - but Axel Disasi remains out in the cold and is expected to leave.

Chelsea told to 'break the bank' for Rennes' Jeremy Jacquet?

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Fofana's injury problems have always been a perpetual concern of Chelsea's too, and a new centre-half is thought to be a priority for the Blues before the January transfer window closes.

Rennes' Jeremy Jacquet has risen to the top of the club's list, and according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the Conference League holders are now ready to make a firm bid for the young defender.

Hawkins reports that the Chelsea hierarchy are willing to offer €50m (£43.4m) for Jacquet, but that amount may not be enough to satisfy Rennes, who want their English counterparts to 'break the bank'.

It is unclear how much Les Rouges et Noir are after to sell the centre-back, but their all-time record sale is Jeremy Doku, who left for Manchester City in a €60m (£52m) deal in 2023.

Rennes are under little pressure to accept a cut-price fee for Jacquet, who still has three-and-a-half years left to run on his contract at Roazhon Park.

What would Jeremy Jacquet bring to Chelsea?

© Imago

Another product of the highly-regarded Rennes academy - which has also nurtured the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Eduardo Camavinga - Jacquet boasts one assist in 29 games for the French club in all tournaments.

The 20-year-old - who stands at 6ft 3in tall - has started 16 Ligue 1 matches for Les Rouges et Noir in the 2025-26 competition, and his passing ability has stood out among his peers.

According to data from FBref, Jacquet has completed 75.1% of his long passes over the last 365 days, putting him in the top 5% of centre-backs in the big five European leagues.

The youngster also ranks in the top 10% for key passes per 90 (0.46) and in the top 7% for tackles and interceptions (3.64), as well as winning 67.6% of his aerial duels.

However, Jacquet has already missed two games through suspension this season - somewhat in keeping with Chelsea's indiscipline given that the Blues have had seven red cards in 2025-26.