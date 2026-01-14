Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Mikel Arteta breaks Gunners semi-final curse

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jan 2026 21:59 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 22:23

Arsenal survived two Alejandro Garnacho-inflicted scares to triumph 3-2 over a spirited Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge.

While the Gunners welcomed Leandro Trossard and William Saliba back to the XI, Blues boss Liam Rosenior lamented the absences of Cole Palmer, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Moises Caicedo and Liam Delap from his depleted squad.

Mikel Arteta's men quickly capitalised on their hosts' mini selection crisis, as Ben White headed home a Declan Rice corner with just seven minutes on the clock, bagging his first goal since a brace against none other than Chelsea in April 2024.

The right-back then turned provider for Viktor Gyokeres to crash home a second early in the second half - thanks in no small part to a Robert Sanchez catastrophe - but Chelsea unexpectedly cut the deficit in half through Alejandro Garnacho shortly before the hour mark.

Martin Zubimendi did restore Arsenal's two-goal advantage in the final 20 minutes, but who else but Garnacho would reduce the arrears to one yet again, sparking a nail-biting final 10 minutes.

However, Arsenal held out to banish a semi-final curse under Arteta, who has won a game of a last-four tie for the very first time as Gunners head coach.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Sportimage

The dying embers should not have been as nerve-wracking as they were for Arsenal, but the Gunners now have something priceless to hold onto - a first-leg semi-final win away from home.

Arteta's side would have been the firm favourites to triumph when the team sheets were released, but not for the first and probably not for the last time this season, the North London giants did not make life easy for themselves.

Chelsea's Garnacho-inspired fightback demonstrated the difference between a first-choice and a non-first-choice Arsenal backline, but the Gunners remain invincible when scoring first, winning each of their 23 games this season when doing so.

Rosenior's Blues were carved open far too easily by their visitors on occasion, and with a second-leg trip to the Emirates awaiting, their fightback will almost certainly be in vain.

Nevertheless, Chelsea's second-half fightback with numerous key men missing offers significant hope for the future.

CHELSEA VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Ben White goal vs. Chelsea (7th min, Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal)

Ben White gives Arsenal the lead just seven minutes into the first leg ?



More set-piece joy for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge! pic.twitter.com/X3fbmmaNxj — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2026

Rinse and repeat.

As has and will always be the case, Declan Rice sends a perfect inswinging corner into the six-yard box, and White nods the ball into the ground and into the net after Robert Sanchez got caught in no man's land.

Gyokeres appeared to be in an offside position, but the VAR quickly deems that he was not interfering with play - much difference to the Antoine Semenyo/Erling Haaland one from the other night?

Viktor Gyokeres goal vs. Chelsea (49th min, Chelsea 0-2 Arsenal)

Viktor Gyökeres doubles Arsenal's lead! ? pic.twitter.com/wWLIKKp1bM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2026

Oh how he needed that!

Bukayo Saka darts in behind the Chelsea defence to receive a long throw before waiting for White on the overlap, and the right-back sends a low ball into the six-yard box.

Sanchez should claim comfortably, but the ball squirms through the Spaniard's hands, and Gyokeres is alert to smash home into an empty net from a yard out.

Alejandro Garnacho goal vs. Arsenal (57th min, Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal)

Alejandro Garnacho comes off the bench and scores for Chelsea! ? pic.twitter.com/lP2YVjMgKq — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2026

A bolt from the Blues, and a calamity as far as Arsenal are concerned!

Gabriel Magalhaes's ballooned clearance and Zubimendi's slip combine to allow Chelsea to break, and Pedro Neto sends in an inviting cross from the right.

White is taken out by Enzo Fernandez as the pair challenge for a header, leaving Garnacho on his own at the back post, and the Argentine lashes in a low effort to get Chelsea back in the game!

Martin Zubimendi goal vs. Chelsea (71st min, Chelsea 1-3 Arsenal)

Martin Zubimendi with a big goal for Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/VLbsRVgnUd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2026

Red and white sighs of relief all around!

Saka does well to poke a pass inside to substitute Mikel Merino, who has ample time to pick out an under-pressure Gyokeres inside the penalty area.

The Swede flicks the ball into Zubimendi's path, before the Spaniard fools Wesley Fofana with a delicate feint and executes a calm left-footed finish into the side of the net.

Alejandro Garnacho goal vs. Arsenal (83rd min, Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal)

Alejandro Garnacho gets ANOTHER! ? pic.twitter.com/zDGx6hTDf8 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2026

Deja vu and a second Chelsea lifeline!

Kepa Arrizabalaga tries and fails to punch a corner clear; the ball deflects off of Gabriel's back and falls to Garnacho, who rifles in an exquisite half-volley for his second of the night.

The VAR briefly checks whether Kepa was illegally impeded, but nothing doing.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ALEJANDRO GARNACHO

Alejandro Garnacho has got a brace against Arsenal after coming off the bench in the 53rd minute ? pic.twitter.com/BCJZ2ucHGy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 14, 2026

White, Gyokeres and Zubimendi all put their names in the hat, but the only reason Chelsea have a lifeline in this tie is thanks to the man above.

Super sub Garnacho took both of his finishes with aplomb and also completed three successful dribbles during a near-perfect cameo, sending a clear selection message to Rosenior in the process.

CHELSEA VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 58%-42% Arsenal

Shots: Chelsea 10-17 Arsenal

Shots on target: Chelsea 5-6 Arsenal

Corners: Chelsea 6-9 Arsenal

Fouls: Chelsea 12-14 Arsenal

BEST STATS

Ben White has scored nine career goals. Three of them have come against Chelsea. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) January 14, 2026

2 - Alejandro Garnacho is the first Premier League player to score twice in both a quarter-final match and a semi-final match in the same League Cup campaign since Manchester City's Edin Dzeko in 2013-14. Fightback. pic.twitter.com/tXTppK5f4u — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Everything is still to play for in this semi-final tie, as Arsenal and Chelsea will reconvene at the Emirates for the second leg on February 3.

More immediately, the Gunners head to Nottingham Forest for Saturday evening's Premier League clash, while the Blues host Brentford in a West London derby on the same day.

Check out our exclusive Arsenal content with Charles Watts on YouTube: