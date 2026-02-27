Arsenal transfer news: First summer deal in the works as Mikel Arteta drops £45m defender hint

By Ben Knapton | 27 Feb 2026 15:45

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he expects Piero Hincapie's loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen to be converted into a permanent move this summer.

The Ecuador international was a late arrival to the Emirates during the summer transfer window, joining on loan from the former Bundesliga Invincibles with a permanent option.

Hincapie's start to life in North London was a frustrating one, as the versatile defender was plagued by injury and also had to accept being second fiddle to Riccardo Calafiori for the first couple of months of the campaign.

However, Hincapie has since made the left-back spot his own, registering 15 Premier League starts and providing two goal contributions in his last three appearances in the top flight.

There is some confusion over whether Hincapie's permanent clause - reportedly set at around £45m - is an option or an obligation, but the expectation is that the South American will stay in North London for the long term at the end of the season.

Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta expecting permanent Piero Hincapie signing

Speaking in Friday's pre-Chelsea press conference, Arteta was quizzed on Hincapie's recent strong form, as well as the prospect of the 24-year-old staying on a permanent basis from 2026-27 onwards.

"I would say so," the Arsenal boss responded. "Let's go through the season. We have already discussed the possible outcomes that we have after that period. But so far we are very, very happy with him.

"Physically, he's in a much better place. He's been extremely dominant in all the defensive actions. He understands what we want in the attacking part as well much better, all the set-pieces, all the aspects that are relative to the game model that we have.

"He's very much liked amongst the players, you can see that the way they interact and react with him. I'm very pleased that he's showing that up."

Arsenal were paired with Hincapie's parent club Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last-16 draw, but unlike in the Premier League, the defender is eligible to face Die Werkself in Europe.

Mikel Arteta confirms double Arsenal injury boost before Chelsea clash

Prior to his glowing review of Hincapie's displays, Arteta also issued a team news update before Chelsea, specifically delivering the latest on Kai Havertz (muscle), Max Dowman (ankle) and Ben White (knock).

The former is in with a chance of facing his former club, while Dowman is also stepping up his rehabilitation, but there is still an air of uncertainty surrounding White's fitness.

"We are hopeful. Max will play some minutes tonight with under-21s, Kai will train tomorrow and Ben we’ll see," Arteta replied, before also confirming that there were no fresh concerns from the 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

As a result, Bukayo Saka - who hobbled off in the dying embers of the North London derby with an ankle injury - will ostensibly be fine to face Liam Rosenior's side in Sunday's Premier League main event.

The Gunners hold a five-point lead atop the Premier League rankings before the visit of the Blues, although Manchester City will reduce the gap to two points by beating Leeds United in Saturday evening's scrap.