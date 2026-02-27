Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior reveals details of player talks after Leeds United, Burnley disappointments

By Darren Plant | 27 Feb 2026 20:30 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 20:30

Liam Rosenior has talked up the need for his Chelsea players to take more responsibility against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Blues are struggling to retain hold of a top-five place in the Premier League table, a consequence of losing leads in home fixtures against Leeds United and Burnley.

Chelsea were cruising at 2-0 up versus Leeds before being pegged back to 2-2, while Burnley netted a 93rd-minute leveller to earn a share of the spoils last weekend.

After the game, Rosenior suggested that he was was growing impatient with individual errors, as well as hinting that he was starting to feel that he could not rely on certain players.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture at Arsenal, the Englishman acknowledged that honest discussions had been held.

'Chelsea players must be more accountable'

While Rosenior did not publicly reveal which players he has previously alluded to, he told reporters: "I don't know how they have responded to that direct statement. I don't know.

"What I will say is I really have enjoyed this week. We have spoken about all of us, me first, being more accountable to consequence. The importance of when we are on top of games is getting that second goal and making the right decision in the final third.

"Again, making sure that on set plays and on manageable moments we do better. In my time so far, I include the Arsenal games in this, we have been in every game. Mainly, we have been in dominance and control of games.

"It is not that teams have had real dominance over us. We have just given goals away. That is something that we need to really focus on if we want to be successful this year."

Arsenal game a test of Chelsea's character

After the Burnley setback, it was well-documented that Chelsea have now dropped 19 points from winning positions in this season's Premier League.

While Rosenior has high expectations of his players, they face the stiffest test in England's top flight this weekend.

One positive that Rosenior may take is how Chelsea came from behind to earn a point at Manchester City under caretaker boss Calum McFarlane prior to his arrival.

Nevertheless, without Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella in their backline, Chelsea are huge underdogs against an Arsenal side that outclassed fellow London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.