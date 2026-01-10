Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Liam Rosenior impressively guides Blues into fourth round of FA Cup

By Matt Law | 10 Jan 2026 22:06 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 22:09

Chelsea booked their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 5-1 victory over Championship outfit Charlton Athletic on Saturday night.

The Blues had to wait until the final stages of the first half to make the breakthrough, with Jorrel Hato smashing the ball into the back of the net from inside the Charlton box.

Chelsea doubled their advantage early in the second period when Tosin Adarabioyo headed a dangerous delivery from Facundo Buonanotte into the back of the net.

Charlton had one back just before the hour through Miles Leaburn, but Chelsea restored their two-goal advantage soon after when Marc Guiu found the back of the net, before Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez both scored in second-half stoppage time.

Liam Rosenior watched from the stands as Chelsea lost to Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday night, with the 41-year-old in charge of the Blues for the first time on Saturday.

There are plenty of doubters, and it was absolutely crucial that Rosenior got his reign off to the perfect start against Championship opponents Charlton.

In truth, this was not a vintage performance from Chelsea for long spells, nor is it a vintage Chelsea team, but the Premier League outfit were good enough to score five goals, with gloss being added to the scoreline in the final stages.

Goals either side of the half-time break made it very difficult for Charlton, who looked on for the comeback before Chelsea restored their two-goal advantage in the 62nd minute.

Tougher tests are to come for Rosenior and Chelsea, namely against Arsenal in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final next week, and the London club also need to get back on track in the Premier League, but they will be present in the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Jorrel Hato goal vs. Charlton (45th minute, Charlton 0-1 Chelsea)

Chelsea make the breakthrough in the latter stages of the first period, as Hato smashes the ball into the back of the net from inside the Charlton penalty box.

It is a wonderful connection from the defender.

Tosin Adarabioyo goal vs. Charlton (50th minute, Charlton 0-2 Chelsea)

Chelsea double their advantage in the early stages of the second period, as Adarabioyo heads a free kick from Buonanotte into the back of the net from close range.

Miles Leaburn goal vs. Chelsea (57th minute, Charlton 1-2 Chelsea)

Charlton have a goal back against Chelsea, and it comes from Leaburn, who fires home from close range after the visitors fail to deal with a corner.

Marc Guiu goal vs. Charlton (62nd minute, Charlton 1-3 Chelsea)

Chelsea restore their two-goal advantage in this FA Cup clash, with Guiu on target from close range. The Blues have taken a big step towards the fourth round of the competition.

Pedro Neto goal vs. Charlton (91st minute, Charlton 1-4 Chelsea)

Chelsea have their fourth of the match in second-half stoppage time, with Neto firing into the bottom corner - that is tough on Charlton.

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. Charlton (94th minute, Charlton 1-5 Chelsea)

There is time for one final Chelsea goal, with Fernandez on the scoresheet from the penalty spot to make it 5-1 to Rosenior's side.

MAN OF THE MATCH - TOSIN ABARABIOYO

Adarabioyo was on the scoresheet for Chelsea at Charlton, heading into the back of the net early in the second period, while he was also excellent at the back.

The 28-year-old won five aerial duels and made two tackles, while he finished with a pass completion rate of 97% against the Championship outfit.

Possession: Charlton 27%-73% Chelsea

Shots: Charlton 11-30 Chelsea

Shots on target: Charlton 3-16 Chelsea

Corners: Charlton 3-6 Chelsea

Fouls: Charlton 11-7 Chelsea

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's attention will now switch to the EFL Cup, with the Blues welcoming Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday night.

Charlton, meanwhile, will resume their Championship campaign at home to Sheffield United next Saturday; the Addicks are currently 19th in the Championship table on 29 points.