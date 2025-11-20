Mohamed Salah's record vs. Nottingham Forest

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Mohamed Salah's record for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest.

Whether Mohamed Salah scores, assists or blanks on Saturday afternoon, the Liverpool attacker will join an exclusive crowd of players when the Premier League champions welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield for a 3pm kickoff.

The Egypt international sits on 299 Premier League appearances for the reigning champions, and unless injury or personal circumstances unexpectedly force Arne Slot's hand, Salah will bring up number 300 on November 22.

In doing so, Salah will become just the fifth Liverpool player to play that many matches for the Merseyside giants in the competition after Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia, Jamie Carragher and Jordan Henderson, although he has some way to go to match the former's record of 508.

If Salah plays and makes a direct contribution to a goal, the 33-year-old will also set a new record for the most combined goals and assists for one club in the Premier League, currently sitting level with Wayne Rooney's 276 for Manchester United.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Mohamed Salah's record for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest.

Mohamed Salah record vs. Forest

Played: 5

Won: 2

Drawn: 1

Lost: 2

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

As Nottingham Forest did not return to the promised land of the Premier League until 2022, Mohamed Salah only became acquainted with the Tricky Trees two-and-a-half years ago, and the 1-1 draw at the City Ground in January 2025 was just his fifth appearance against them in any competition.

Liverpool did meet with Forest before their promotion to the top flight in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup, but Salah was not in the squad for that game, which the Reds won 1-0 thanks to a Diogo Jota goal.

The Egypt international has since locked horns with Forest five times in the Premier League, helping the Reds to two victories while also suffering two defeats, one of which came as recently as September 2024.

Indeed, Arne Slot's men were expected to dispatch the Garibaldi with minimal difficulty, only for Forest to stun the Anfield faithful in a 1-0 victory, almost two years on from an identical success on home soil.

On that day in October 2022, former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi bagged the only goal against his erstwhile employers, but it was soon Salah's turn to make the net bulge in fixtures between the Reds and the Tricky Trees.

Indeed, the winger's first goal against Forest came later that season in a five-goal Anfield thriller, where he netted what proved to be the winner in a 3-2 triumph, before repeating the trick on Merseyside in October 2023.

Again, Salah scored Liverpool's third of three goals in a much more straightforward 3-0 home victory, following up strikes from Jota and Darwin Nunez, but he missed the dramatic 1-0 win at the City Ground in March 2024 due to a muscle injury.

No Data Analysis info