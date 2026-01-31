Chelsea transfer news: Highly-rated Kendry Paez completes loan exit with option to buy truth confirmed

By Ben Sully | 31 Jan 2026 10:04

Chelsea attacking midfielder Kendry Paez has joined Argentine club River Plate on loan.

Paez officially joined Chelsea from Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle last summer before he was sent on loan to Strasbourg.

The 18-year-old came with a reputation as a highly-rated prospect, but he struggled to find his best form at Chelsea's sister club.

Paez started just four of his 15 Ligue 1 appearances and scored just once in 21 competitive games before he was recalled by his parent club.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Chelsea's Paez completes River Plate loan move

It was recently reported that the teenager was on the brink of a move to South American giants River Plate.

Chelsea have now confirmed that Paez has joined the Argentine side on loan for the remainder of 2026.

As a result of the loan switch, the Ecuador international will not make his Chelsea debut until 2027 at the earliest.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior, who coached Paez at Strasbourg, will hope that the change of scenery will allow the youngster to rediscover his best form and aid his development.

The move will certainly test his ability to play in a high-pressure environment, given River Plate's status as one of South America's biggest clubs.

Junto al Presidente @stefanocdicarlo, Kendry Páez firmó su contrato y se transformó en nuevo jugador del Club.#River2026 ⚪?⚪ pic.twitter.com/YodvpR5AZp — River Plate (@RiverPlate) January 30, 2026

Does Paez's loan deal include a loan option?

River Plate confirmed that the agreement does not include the option to convert Paez's loan into a permanent switch.

That means that the attacker should return to Chelsea at the start of 2027, unless River Plate or another potential suitor make an effort to sign him on a permanent transfer.

Paez signed a long-term contract upon his arrival at Chelsea last summer, which runs until the summer of 2033.