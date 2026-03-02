Preview: Lyon vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 02 Mar 2026 23:58

The last Coupe de France quarter-final this year may be the most highly anticipated one as second and third in Ligue 1 square off when Lens travel to Groupama Stadium to face Lyon on Thursday.

In the round of 16, Lyon blanked Laval 2-0, while Les Sang et Or came away with a 4-2 win in their visit to Troyes in early February.

Match preview

It has become a familiar sight to see Lyon feature at this stage of the Coupe de France or further, with this team earning a comfortable triumph versus Stade Lavallois last month.

Paulo Fonseca’s men have given up just one goal in three tournament matches this year, earning a place in the final eight for the seventh time in the last eight editions.

In four of their previous five appearances at this stage of the competition, they have advanced, ousting Strasbourg on penalties the last time they were here in 2024.

Lyon have won their last nine home matches across all competitions, conceding no goals in their previous three such games.

They have won eight consecutive Coupe de France matches at home, with their last defeat in this tournament at Groupama Stadium coming in the quarter-finals against Monaco in 2021 (2-0).

Les Gones are unbeaten in two of their previous three competitive games against Lens, beating them 1-0 in their Ligue 1 opener in August.

© Imago

Their title aspirations have taken a hit over the past two weeks, but Lens look like strong contenders to lift this trophy for the first time in club history.

Pierre Sage has guided them into the quarter-finals of this tournament for only the second time in the last eight editions, scoring a combined 10 goals in their three games.

The former Lyon boss has only suffered one defeat in his last nine away matches across all competitions, losing 3-1 at Marseille in late January.

At the same time, they have dropped points in their last two Ligue 1 affairs, going from the top of the table to four points behind Paris Saint-Germain for first.

In six of their previous seven Coupe de France outings away from home, Lens have advanced, winning those two games this season as the visitors by a combined margin of 7-2.

Les Sang et Or have not made the semi-finals of this tournament since 2010, but have won their previous two visits to Groupama Stadium, while also winning against them in Lyon at Stade Gerland in the 2014 Coupe de France round of 16 (2-1 in extra-time).

Lyon Coupe de France form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Lens Coupe de France form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Hamstring issues may prevent Pavel Sulc and Afonso Moreira from featuring for Lyon on Thursday, while Ruben Kluivert has a muscle strain and Malick Fofana is doubtful with a sore ankle.

A cruciate ligament injury will keep Ernest Nuamah from seeing the field in this one, Nicolas Tagliafico has a calf issue, while Orel Mangala could be available despite his lengthy injury woes.

Endrick netted the winner in the last 16 for them 10 minutes before the 90, with Maxime Hautbois sealing the victory with an own goal in stoppage time.

At Lens, Regis Gurtner and Samson Baidoo are still struggling with hamstring problems, while Jonathan Gradit is dealing with a lower leg injury.

Meanwhile, Ruben Aguilar is questionable with a sore calf, as is fellow defender Kyllian Antonio because of a foot issue.

Abdallah Sima had a brace versus Troyes to power them to victory, with Andrija Bulatovic and captain Florian Sotoca also finding the back of the net.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Descamps; Abner, Mata, Niakhate, Hateboer; Nartey, Morton, Tessmann; Endrick, Yaremchuk, Karabac

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Celik, Udol; Abdulhamid, Bulatovic, Sangare, Sarr; Sotoca, Said; Edouard

We say: Lyon 0-0 Lens (Lens advances on penalties)

These are defensively sound units who are incredibly poised and patient, and though there is little to choose between them, we believe Lens will be a little hungrier to get their coach a win against his former team.

