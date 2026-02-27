Preview: Marseille vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 27 Feb 2026 17:16

Looking to win in the top flight for the first time in five matches, Marseille welcome Lyon to Stade Velodrome on Sunday night for a Ligue 1 clash.

Les Olympiens suffered an away defeat to Brest last time out, whilst Les Gones were unsuccessful on the road at Strasbourg.

Match preview

Since a comfortable 3-0 success over Rennes in Coupe de France on February 3, Marseille have endured a three-game winless run (D1 L2), a spell which includes a 5-0 battering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Last time out Les Olympiens made it consecutive away losses with a 2-0 scoreline at Stade Francis-Le Ble against Brest, who have a brilliant brace from striker Ludovic Ajorque to thank for maximum points.

Last tasting top-flight success at Stade Velodrome versus high-flying Lens on January 24, Marseille have dropped down to fourth spot in the Ligue 1 rankings, five points behind Sunday's visitors in third position.

Despite their poor overall form of late, Les Olympiens have remained solid on their own patch in the league, with Sunday night's hosts losing just one of 11 Ligue 1 contests at Stade Velodrome so far in 2025-26.

Lyon's record-breaking 13-game winning run in all competitions grinded to a saddening halt last Sunday afternoon, when a strike prevent Corentin Tolisso was not enough to prevent Strasbourg claiming a 3-1 victory on home soil.

After tasting their maiden defeat of 2026 and their first since December 7, Les Gones are now on a mission to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time early November, when they lost to Real Betis and PSG.

Courtesy of their stellar mid-season form, Lyon have flown up the Ligue 1 table and currently the final automatic qualification spot for the Champions League, nine points behind Luis Enrique's league leaders.

After finishing top of the League Phase with seven wins from eight contests, Paulo Fonseca's side are also targeting glory on the continent, with the French giants scheduled to face Celta Vigo of Spain in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

W W D L D L

Marseille form (all competitions):

L D W L D L

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

W W W W W L

Lyon form (all competitions):

W W W W W L

Team News

Despite missing a penalty during the loss to Brest, Mason Greenwood is likely to keep his spot in the Marseille XI.

Replaced at the half-time interval last time out, midfielder Arthur Vermeeren could be replaced by Ethan Nwaneri for Les Olympiens.

Wanted by a host of Premier League clubs last summer, Lyon's Malick Fofana has not featured since October owing to an ankle injury.

Also on the radar of the likes of Fulham in 2025, Ernest Nuamah is still recovering from a serious knee issue.

Making a name for himself at the top level away from his native Portugal, Afonso Moreira is out for a few weeks with a hamstring strain.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Weah, Pavard, Aguerd, Emerson; Hojbjerg, Greenwood, Nwaneri, Timber, Paixao; Gouiri

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Grief; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Kluivert; Tessmann, Morton, Tolisso; Endrick, Abner, Nartey

We say: Marseille 1-1 Lyon

Without the talents of leading goalscorer Pavel Sulc, Lyon could struggle at Stade Velodrome this weekend.

For all of their recent struggles, Marseille are a solid outfit on home soil and should be good enough for a point.

