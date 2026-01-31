Arsenal vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for EFL Cup clash

By Matt Law | 31 Jan 2026 10:53 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 10:56

Arsenal will welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

The Gunners hold a slight advantage in the last-four tie, recording a 3-2 victory in the first leg between the two sides on January 14.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Chelsea kick off?

The EFL Cup contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Arsenal vs. Chelsea being played?

The match will take place at Arsenal's home ground, the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal lost their last domestic fixture in front of their own supporters - a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Chelsea's last visit to the Emirates Stadium was a Premier League clash in March 2025, with the Gunners recording a 1-0 win.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The EFL Cup contest at the Emirates Stadium will be available on Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8pm.

The game will also be broadcast live on ITV1.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the EFL Cup match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

The game can also be watched on ITVX.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, while the same can also be said for ITV's social media and YouTube channels.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: What's the story?

Arsenal will have an advantage to take into the second leg, but it is a slender one, with Alejandro Garnacho's late goal meaning that Chelsea are still very much in the tie.

Mikel Arteta simply must lead Arsenal to silverware this season, and the EFL Cup represents the chance to get an early trophy in the cabinet for the 2025-26 campaign.

Arsenal's recent form has been patchy, with their overall performance level concerning, but there have been a lot of positives since Liam Rosenior's arrival as Chelsea boss.

Matches between Arsenal and Chelsea are always special, with two of the biggest clubs in London and indeed England locking horns, and the winner will advance to the final of the League Cup to take on either Manchester City or Newcastle United.